Green, keen, caring and an advocate for nature

Greens candidate for Clarence Dr Greg Clancy in Casino. Susanna Freymark

WHAT Dr Greg Clancy wants you to know is that he cares.

The Greens candidate for the Seat of Clarence said he cares about those who don't have power and that includes trees, birds, disadvantaged people.

As an ecologist, the 68 year old Coutts Crossing man said life was frustrating.

"I see mistakes being made, such as clearing vegetation and planting the wrong plants," Mr Clancy said.

"I'm passionate about local providence plants that carry the right genes."

He gave an example: red cedars in the Clarence are different genetically to those planted in the Richmond Valley.

Population is another issue he is passionate about.

"The North Coast is overpopulated. We're clearing bushland and we need to live within sustainable bounds," he said.

"Once a species overshoots and reaches plague proportions, the environment breaks down.

"Climate change is an example. The whole system is breaking down."

He shook his head.

"There are people who don't believe its happening," he said.

"We can't not do anything."

Taking action is what propelled Mr Clancy into politics.

In 2016 when, he became the first Greens Councillor on Clarence Council.

He lists coal seam gas and climate change as two important issues.

"You've got to care for the environment," he said.

"I defend the environment and the small people," he said.

"I am not a radical Green against everything," he said.

Find out more before you vote in the State elections on March 23.

Email Mr Clancy on clarence@nsw.greens.org.au