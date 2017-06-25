Great Whites spotted and tagged at four North Coast beaches

IT'S BEEN a busy weekend for the Department of Primary Industries who tagged several sharks off the NSW Coast this weekend.

A tagged white shark was detected at Lennox Point, Lennox Head at 5:34pm and 5:29pm.

A 2.7m female Great White was tagged and released at South Ballina Beach using SMART Drumlines on Sunday at 4pm.

NSWDPI advise 2.7m Female white shark tagged & released at South Ballina Beach using SMART Drumlines. #sharksmart pic.twitter.com/ZZG1AX50pJ — SharkSmart (@NSWSharkSmart) June 25, 2017

A tagged Great White shark was also detected at Main Beach, Forster at 2:30pm on Sunday, and at Clarkes Beach, Byron Bay on Saturday at 7:25am.

Also on Saturday, NSWDPI reported that it caught and tagged a 2.25m Great White female caught at Evans Head on SMART Drumline on Friday.

At 4am on Saturday morning, DPI Fisheries detected a tagged bull shark at Main Beach, Evans Head.

The annual whale migration is currently taking place along the North Coast.