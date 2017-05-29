Great white shark jumped into 73-year-old fisherman's boat

This 2.7m shark that jumped into a fisherman's boat off the coast of Evans Head has been handed to the DPI and identified as a Great White.

MORE details have emerged about Saturday's dramatic incident at Evans Head, which left a 73-year-old fisherman suffering bites from a shark.

Lance Fountain wrote this in a post in the Marine Rescue Evans Head Facebook group, along with these photos:

"Late Saturday afternoon Marine Rescue Evans Head was activated when a distress call was made by a lone fisherman approximately 1 nautical mile SSE of Snapper Heads.

"The crew of three launched Evans Three Zero and proceeded at speed across the bar and set course for the distressed boat.

"Upon arriving at the location, Evans 30 found the distressed fisherman (identified as 73-year-old Evans Head resident, Terry Selwood, by the ABC) standing up on the port side Gunwale (side) covered in blood with numerous lacerations on his right forearm.

"A large shark was also found in the cabin of the not so large fishing boat.

"The fisherman was quickly transferred from his 5.5 metre Formosa onto the deck of Evans 30 where his injuries immediately assessed and treated.

"Evans 30 then came about and immediately set course for Evans Head.

"Whilst on route the fisherman explained that at the time of the incident he was sitting on an esky located in the centre of his boat when suddenly without warning the 2.7 metre Great White Shark jumped out of the water clearing the engine and landing on the deck where it violently thrashed about.

"In the process, it knocked the stunned 73 year old fisherman onto the deck as well.

"Fighting to get to his feet and as far away from the shark as possible, the fisherman was relentlessly knocked about the deck and cabin which is where he sustained most of his injuries.

"Eventually the fisherman was able to clamber up onto the port side gunwale of the boat where he remained while the shark continued to thrash about the deck of the boat.

"The fisherman was able to contact the Evans Head Marine Rescue Tower on channel 16 via a handheld VHF marine radio where the rescue was initiated and coordinated from.

"Upon arriving at the public pontoon in Evans Head, the local Police and Ambulance crews were waiting at the public pontoon when the rescue boat arrived.

"The WESPAC Rescue helicopter was also dispatched, landing nearby.

"The fisherman was safely handed over to the care of the Ambo's where he was transported to Lismore Base Hospital.

"The crew of Evans Three Zero then proceeded back to Snapper to recover the fisherman's boat.

"The boat, along with the 2.7 metre Great White Shark was towed safely through the bar in the darkness of the night to the public pontoon where friends and family of the fisherman secured and retrieved the boat.

"This morning (Sunday) the shark was handed over to DPI and verified as a Great White Shark where it will be analysed and used for research.

"Thankfully the fisherman only suffered fright and a number of lacerations which resulted in a few stitches.

"However he now has an amazing survival story of 'the one that didn't get away...'"