SHARK ALERT: Surfers are urged to be cautious about entering the water at Lighthouse Beach, Ballina, today after a great white shark was detected by DPI.

SURFERS might want to avoid Lighthouse Beach, Ballina today after a great white shark alert was sounded at 7.36am and then a few minutes later at 7.42am today.

According to the Department of Primary Industries SharkSmart app, the tagged shark VR4G.

Ballina has been the site of many shark attacks over the years and surfers recently welcomed the DPI decision to reinstate shark nets this summer.