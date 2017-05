Great White caught and tagged off Ballina.

ONLY 24 hours after the announcement shark nets would be removed from North Coast beaches and a great white shark has been caught and tagged.

Dorsal - Northern NSW Shark Reports have posted on Facebook the details of a great white shark caught off Ballina.

The shark was caught at Lighthouse Beach just before 1pm using SMART drumlines.

It was a female and 2.7 metres in length.

After it was tagged, it was then released a kilometre offshore.