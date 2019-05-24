Great songs from the men who wrote them, or wish they did

Steve Banks, Greg Lyon, Rick Fenn and Grant Gerathy will perform as Steve Banks and the Sideman at Byron Theatre.

Steve Banks, Greg Lyon, Rick Fenn and Grant Gerathy will perform as Steve Banks and the Sideman at Byron Theatre. Marc Stapelberg

FOUR of Australia's and one of England's best Rock & Roller and R & B artists is the premise of Steve Banks and The Sidemen, a new show coming to the Northern Rivers.

Bruce Haymes, Jeff Burstin, Greg Lyon, Rick Fenn and Grant Gerathy are The Sidemen.

You may not know them all by name, or any, but they have played with bands such as The Black Sorrows, John Butler Trio, 10cc, Georgie Fame, Crossfire, Dave Gilmore AND Nick Mason (Pink Floyd), Paul Kelly, Rene Geyer, Archie Roach and more.

Steve Banks said there will be eight people on stage for this show.

"It will be The Sidemen plus me and two fantastic backing vocalists: Vanessa Baker and Martine Monroe," he said.

"The show will be in two halves, starting by 8pm.

"The first half will basically be songs that The Sidemen have either written, or contributed to, or wish they had written, or songs that inspired them to become musicians."

Banks said some of the songs on the music list are Dreadlock Holiday by 10cc, plus some songs from The Black Sorrows, like Hold On To Me, Harley and Rose plus Shape I'm In.

"There is also an old Fleetwood Mac tune, Oh Well (from Then Play On, 1969) which is a very difficult piece to play, written by Peter Green same man that wrote Black Magic Woman, Albatross and others like that," he explained.

"We are doing that as a tribute to him, but also because Rick Fenn, the guitarist and vocalist from 10cc, worked with Peter Green many years ago.

"There are big names in this show, and some big achievements."

At the Byron Theatre, 69 Jonson St, Byron Bay, this Saturday, May 25, from 8pm. Visit byroncentre.com.au. 16+.