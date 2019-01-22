'Great sadness' as Ballina mourns 'true gentleman'

TRIBUTES are flowing for Ballina Players stalwart Geoff Marsh, who passed away this week after a short battle with cancer.

The theatre company posted a tribute on its Facebook page, saying he was a "beloved member of our theatre family".

"He joined us in 2005 and has been a big part of our community, serving as treasurer for 11 years and providing the beautiful lighting for majority of our shows for the last 10 years," they wrote.

"Geoff had a hand in training a lot of our young members, both in the lighting booth and on the stage as director for three of our youth musicals.

"Geoff always was a bright light in the room.

"So full of liveliness and humour, you could pick his laugh out above the whole audience! His enthusiasm and jovial nature are going to be sorely missed.

"From our family to his, we send our deepest condolences. We love you Geoff. There's one more angel in heaven."

Many people commented to leave their own heartfelt tributes:

Veronica Lovejoy: "Geoff, you'll always have a place in my heart. Always great to chat with, the warmest voice and best Irish accent. I'll miss your voiceover. You're at peace now."

Lisa Campisi: "Geoff was a special soul here on earth and now he flies high. Very sad to hear this news. This beautiful man will be missed."

Pippa Crane: "RIP Geoff. You will be sadly missed."

Jeanette Dibley: "He will be sadly missed."

Sarah Bicknell: "So sorry to hear this. Geoff was always a true gentleman and a lovely man. Thinking of you all and his family at this time."

Candace Baldwin: "This is terrible, I am so sorry to hear this, RIP Geoff. All my love to your family and our Ballina Players family. You were so kind, welcoming and always made me laugh. Thank you for everything."

Nila Britton: "That is so sad. What a wonderful performer."

Joshua Green: "He was a beautiful man with one of the kindest souls I've ever come across. I'm going to miss seeing his bubbly face. My first show had Geoff in it and I remember how warm he was to us. Forever in my heart Geoff."

Lee Millward: "I will miss his cheeky one liners,his smile and laugh.Much love and thoughts to his family at this time."

Jacquie McCalman: "We will miss him. Fly safe, fly high Geoff."

Jenny Southon: "What a sad day, everyone will miss Geoff, thinking of his family at this time."

Suellen Rath: "Sending much love to Wendy and the Ballina Players family. Geoff was such a huge part of the theatre and I know he will be greatly missed. RIP Geoff."

Joe Sheen: "A deep sigh from my heart goes out to Amanda, Rebecca, Wendy and the grandkids. I never knew Geoff in the acting world of my daughter at Ballina Players yet I knew him as the science master at Kyogle High School in my days there as a student. He obviously couldn't help but continue sharing his personal passions as he moved into the world of theatre. Thanks for everything Geoff."

Karen Perris: "Condolences to all. Geoff will be greatly missed. Loved by all, he gave a little something to everyone he met. I will miss you Geoff."

Mechelle Anderson: "R.I.P Geoff. You were always caring of others. Made me feel welcomed at BP and I'll miss our chats about lighting. A good natured, kind, creative and wise man gone too soon. My condolences to his family, Wendy and theatre family."

Michelle Sullivan: "What a beautiful man he was... always made me smile. In fact, you could not help but smile with his infectious, bright persona. All my love, hugs, prayers and thoughts to Geoff's family, friends and the Ballina players family he had that loved him so dearly."

Ali Chigwidden Fisher: "Very sad news. He was a lovely, thoughtful man. Love and sympathy to his family and the extended Players family."

Gerry Bertoli: "I only met him when going to a play but what a true gentleman he was. Always very friendly."