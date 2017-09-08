Great news for pizza lovers

TWO beloved Lismore pizza joints have officially opened their doors this week after being closed for months following the devastation left behind by Cyclone Debbie.

Domino's Lismore and Mr Mozzarella announced they have finally completed their refurbishments and are back serving all their favourites.

Domino's pizza in Lismore after the flood. Marc Stapelberg

Domino's Franchisee Prashant Marwaha said their entire team were excited to be back serving hot, fresh pizzas to local customers.

"We know our customers have been anticipating our reopening as much as we have, and we are so thankful for their support,” Mr Marwaha said.

"We lost stock and equipment, but we know many in our community lost homes and so much more - an event like this makes you realise how important the community is to all of us, and how we all help each other in times of difficulty.

"We are going to put that behind us now; the store is new from top to bottom, and it looks beautiful.”

Lismore Dominos opened for business again this week after receiving all new equipment and store fit out following the March flood.

"It's the latest Domino's store design, including featuring 'pizza theatre' at the front of the store so customers can watch their meal being prepared.”

"We also have a new pizza oven, which takes four minutes to cook a pizza, cutting prepare time in half.”

The newly opened store is said to feature Domino's newly released menu, with 20 new pizzas and sides on offer over 20 weeks.

"Customers who enjoyed our pizzas before the flood are still going to be able to enjoy their favourites, and I'm confident they'll also find loads more of what they love with our new menu offerings - including new premium pizzas,” Mr Marwaha said.

"We can't wait for customers to come in and see it, and try it, for themselves.”

Domino's Australia/New Zealand CEO Nick Knight said it was a team effort to get the Lismore store open again.

"Through good times and bad, Domino's is like a family, and I'm pleased that a member of our family has overcome this challenge,” Mr Knight said.

"We are all looking forward to them being bigger and better than ever.

Domino's Lismore is open seven days a week from 11am and is located at 145 Dawson Street, Lismore.

Mr Mozerella is also open seven days a week from 11am till 9pm Tuesday through Saturday, and 4pm to 9pm Monday and Sunday, at Shop 7, 44 Carrington Street Lismore.