Ettrick's Bethany Behran aka Supergirl has a near miss in her race down Stratheden St at the Kyogle Billycart Bonanza last year. Susanna Freymark
'Great fun': Kyogle to come alive for Billycart Bonanza

Francis Witsenhuysen
7th Sep 2018 12:00 AM
SPECTATORS are gearing up for the next instalment of inventive "out there" entries in the annual Kyogle Billycart Bonanza on Sunday.

For the fifth year running, Stratheden Street in Kyogle will come alive with keen racers in carts of all shapes and sizes to battle it out in the 22 race classes.

Organiser Ron Allen said he was looking forward to seeing the imaginative billy cart creations.

"People get very creative," Mr Allen said.

"There have been carts in the past that look like like they are straight from the future.

"Once there was a washing machine, the hose was dragging out the back and water was running out ... there's been converted push bikes and shopping trolleys.

"It's great fun to watch."

With most preparations on track for the event, some volunteers are still needed to help out this Saturday afternoon.

"We need some help to load hay bales onto the truck this Saturday afternoon on the 8th at 3pm for an hour and Sunday morning 9th at 6.30am to unload and set up the hay bales," he said.

"Please send our Facebook page a message if you can help."

The Kyogle Billycart Bonanza is organised by Kace Inc (Kyogle Association for Christian Education), an initiative of the Churches of Kyogle, in which Mr Allen is also the president.

Any proceeds raised from the Billycart Bonanza will be used by Kace to assist in funding the scripture teacher in the high school and Kace will allocate these funds at their discretion.

Mr Allen said pre- registrations were open to the general public up until the morning of the race.

"Things kick off at about 7.30am," he said.

"Everyone is encouraged to get inventive, build a cart and enter a race.

'It's not about winning but its about having a fun day.

"There's lots of other entertainment for the kids who are not getting in a billy cart. It's a great family-friendly event"　　　

He thanked the sponsors for their ongoing support of the event.

For more info head to https://www.kyoglebillycart.com.au/contact-us

