Chance to buy prints of your favourite artist on stage

A selection of Josh Groom's live music photographs which are part of the Captured: Photographers in Lockdown drive.

IT WASN'T just the musicians who got a shock by the ban on social gatherings as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic - it was also the music photographers.

Two photographers - Josh Groom and Peter Dovgan - have joined forces to try and help other music photographers through this dire time by allowing them to sell some of their best prints online at Captured - Photographers in Lockdown.

Moshcam head of video and photography, Josh Groom, said he loved shooting the festivals in Byron Bay.

"It's an incredible vibe attending a festival in Byron Bay," Mr Groom said.

"There's a holiday mood, the weather oscillates between gorgeous sun and pouring rain - which keeps things interesting.

Mr Groom said. Bluesfest was his favorite week of the year.

He said it was now uncertain times for music photographers.

"These are uncharted waters," he said.

"No gatherings means no gigs, no gig means no work for all these great photographers.

"It's scary.

"It's no exaggeration to say it's a desperate time."

He said music photographers, for the first time, had decided to open the extensive archives and make images available for purchase as prints.

"Music photographers invest thousands of dollars into gear, they work odd hours, and they do so in some pretty intense situations - amid packed crowds, intoxicated punters, flying beers, difficult lighting situations and unpredictable subjects.

"But they love it.

"We're passionate music fans who relish the opportunity to capture the artists we love."

He said there was a vast selection of work from the eight photographers featured.

"On the site, people will find images of an incredibly diverse array of artists from Courtney Barnett to Silverchair, from the Wu-Tang Clan to Iggy Pop and from John Butler Trio to Bring Me The Horizon.

"There are huge stadium shows, sweaty, cramped pub gigs and everything in between.

"One of my personal favorite images is a photo I took of Jessica Mauboy at the recent bushfire relief concert, Fire Fight Australia."

Go to captured-photographersinlockdown.com.