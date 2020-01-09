GREAT BRITTEN: Queenslander edges Firth for NSW V8 title

Queenslander Kevin Britten on his way to the V8 Dirt Modifieds NSW State Title at the Hessian's Auto Grafton Speedway on Saturday January 4, 2020. Photo: Bryce Forrest Media

MOTOR SPORTS :The best of the best in V8 Dirt Modifieds turned out to Hession’s Auto Parts Grafton Speedway last Saturday night for the NSW Title and it was Queenslander Kevin Britten who rose to claim the crown.

Headlining the track’s program, the bolstered field of V8 Dirt Modifieds was eager to create a spectacle as the drivers battled it out for top state title honours and they certainly didn’t disappoint, delivering an exciting feature race that offered numerous position changes.

Despite local Andrew Firth qualifying in pole position, it was Lismore’s Mark Robinson who looked likely to claim the victory, having led the race for almost two thirds of the 30-lap duration.

However, having steadily made a charge forward from his sixth-place starting position, Britten could not yet be discounted.

Moving into the runner-up spot shortly after mid-race distance, current and four-time Australian Champion Britten set his sights on Robinson, bridging the gap and eventually managing to pip his opponent with just two laps remaining, leaving Robinson to settle for second place.

Driving a composed race, Mitch Randall did well to retain his starting position, rounding out the podium in third place after being unable to fend off the hard-charging Britten who denied Randall a second-place result.

Slipping back to fourth place after a handful of laps, Firth unfortunately missed out on a podium result, but was pleased to have been able to regain his composure to come away with a top-five result along with Lee Gorton, who greeted the chequered flag in fifth.

The best of the rest was Chris Polsen, followed by Scott Cannon, Tim Luscombe, another Queenslander in Zak Blanch and Mark Connolly.

It was a disappointing night for the Corbett brothers, Chris and Dale, who both wound up on the infield with just over five laps remaining, joining the likes of former NSW Champion Andrew Pezzutti, Brayd Stevenson and Sam Bruggy.

Proving the level of competition that the class offers, the earlier heat races saw numerous different winners, including Britten, Firth (two wins), Gorton (two wins), Cannon, Robinson, Pezzutti and Randall.

With an inverted line-up in the 20-lap RSA Street Stocker feature race, top point scorer Brock Armstrong, who had won two of the three heat races earlier in the night, proved his worth, powering through the field from the rear to take control of the lead with just four laps remaining.

From there, Armstrong held his position, clinching a well-deserved win ahead of second-placed James Corbett, who had led the majority of the race.

Eddie Mackney was the next to cross the finish line, coming home in third place.

After a pair of heat-race wins, Brock Youngberry continued his form in the RSA Street Stocker feature race to take the win, with Kailee Rose coming away with second place. The infield became slightly crowded with Josh Weir, Maddie Howell and Ryley Smith all having their nights brought to an early end.

The track will now take a month’s break, returning with their next event on February 8, which will feature racing from V8 Dirt Modifieds, Wingless Sprints, Production Sedans, RSA Street Stockers, RSA 4 Cylinder Sedans, RSA Junior Sedans and Demo Derby.