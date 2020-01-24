Great Britten looks to rule Lismore race

Current and four times Australian V8 Dirt Modified Champion Kevin Britten returns to action at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this weekend. Photo: Tony Powell.

FOUR times and current Australian V8 Dirt Modified Champion Kevin Britten returns to Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway this weekend for the Australia Day double header.

Britten, 26, has concentrated his tough racing schedule on national events over the past few seasons in between his American visits.

Now he enters the Lismore Showground arena fresh from his recent state title success at the Grafton Speedway which bestowed a prominent spot in the point standings of the national Five Star Series.

The Mr Modified Series grand final also carries points as round two of the Five Star tournament following Grafton and Britten is keen to continue his strong start to the series. .

“It’s definitely going to be a hard night’s racing, that’s for sure and certain,” he said making the finishing touches to his US factory-built Troyer V8 Dirt Modified.

The Lismore circuit, with its circular shape and tight confines, is far removed from some of the tracks he’s visited overseas.

“Lismore is definitely a physical track, it takes a toll on your body as you’re virtually continually in a circle,” he said.

“It’s a real driver’s track, but I am looking forward to the challenge.”

AMCA NATIONALS NORTHERN RIVERS CLASSIC

This weekend AMCA Nationals Sedans with the annual running of the Northern Rivers Classic over both nights.

The initial race date (January 25) has preliminary heats and feature race, before the following evening when the remainder of the heats will determine the qualifiers for the Classic.

The event, which is supported by the local Snap-On Tools franchise outlet, has attracted drivers from Queensland as well as the top AMCA competitors from NSW.

The AMCAs, like the V8 Dirt Modifieds, are set for a very busy weekend with plenty of racing laps to decide the winner of the 2020 running of the Northern Rivers Classic.

Wingless Sprintcars are also programmed and their main events over the weekend carry points in the BH Contracting sponsored Driver to America series.

The other support divisions on the variety race card are Production Sedans, Junior Sedans, National Fours Sedans and Street Stocks.

Gates open at 4pm and racing commences at 5:30pm on both nights.