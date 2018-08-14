Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Reef foundation treats elite to luxury island stay

by SHARRI MARKSON
14th Aug 2018 5:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Great Barrier Reef Foundation wined and dined some of Australia's business elite over three days at a luxury island resort where private villas cost more than $2000 a night shortly after being awarded almost half a billion dollars of taxpayer funds.

Private sector leaders and chief executives were treated to a snorkelling excursion and a beach bonfire in a "unique education program" at Qualia on Hamilton Island in May.

The Turnbull government announced in late April that it would partner with the foundation through a $444 million agreement to tackle crown-of-thorns starfish, reduce pollution into the reef and mitigate impacts of climate change. The massive one-off grant was then passed on to it on June 28.

Scuba diving at Agincourt Reef, Tropical North Queensland.
Scuba diving at Agincourt Reef, Tropical North Queensland.

The Chairman's Panel program reveals high-flying participants in the May education program only had to sit through about five hours of information sessions during the weekend conference.

Qualia's website describes it as a "special place where everything has been meticulously considered to relax the mind and completely spoil the senses".

A foundation spokeswoman said the meeting briefed members on the organisation's research projects and allowed them to see first-hand the recovery efforts implemented following Cyclone Debbie while also informing them of the "importance of tackling climate change".

"The costs for this meeting are covered by a portion of their membership fees," the spokeswoman said.

Dilvin Yasa — Qualia, Great Barrier Reef, Hamilton Island. Picture: Supplied
Dilvin Yasa — Qualia, Great Barrier Reef, Hamilton Island. Picture: Supplied

On the first day of Parliament's return, Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Energy and Environment Minister Josh Frydenberg were questioned over the grant, which was not subject to a competitive tender process.

Labor environment spokesman Tony Burke said there was a "serious conflict of interest" with the foundation divvying up its huge grant among banks with connections to it.

The foundation's managing director Anna Marsden told a parliamentary hearing the grant was being held across a series of term deposits: "We bank with a range of bankers."

The money, which is earning up to $11 million in interest a year, was deposited with the ANZ, Bank of Queensland, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, National Australia Bank, Suncorp and Westpac.

Mr Burke said the banks all have affiliations with the foundation, including its chairman John Schubert who is a former chairman and deputy chairman of the Commonwealth Bank and its director Michael Cameron, who is CEO and managing director of Suncorp.

The banks are either current or former members of the foundation's same Chairman's Panel, which contributes financially to the organisation.

Related Items

Show More
great barrier reef great barrier reef foundation hamilton island

Top Stories

    'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    premium_icon 'Tragic' death at North Coast hospital referred to coroner

    Health THE health district boss has sent his "deepest sympathies" to the family of a patient who died after wandering from his hospital room.

    Council trucks to deliver water, hay to struggling farmers

    premium_icon Council trucks to deliver water, hay to struggling farmers

    Council News Kyogle councillor calls for all Northern Rivers councils to unite

    • 14th Aug 2018 5:30 AM
    'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    premium_icon 'Rot in hell': When fig tree protest went too far

    News Workers' privacy breached by protesters, residents abused

    Heartbreaking story behind Goonellabah artist's painting

    premium_icon Heartbreaking story behind Goonellabah artist's painting

    News 21-year-old local woman shared passions, memories before her death

    Local Partners