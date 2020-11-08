’Grave concerns’ in case of man who sexually touched child

A man has faced court over allegations he sexually touched a girl in Lismore.

A MAGISTRATE has called for changes to the mental health act, after a man accused of sexually touching a girl in Lismore seemed to slip through the cracks of the system.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was arrested in March over allegations he sexually touched a 15-year-old girl at the Lismore Transit Centre.

He was charged with two counts of sexually touching a child between the ages of 10-16 years and one count of incite crime.

The man appeared before Lismore Local Court on Thursday, where the matter was dealt with under the mental health act.

The court heard the man, who is a diagnosed schizophrenic, had a history of not taking his medication and at the time of the alleged offence was in an unstable mindset.

Magistrate Michael Dakin said after reading the man's mental health history, which includes PTSD, depression and psychotic episodes, he found it difficult to not "sympathise" with the man's ongoing battle between rehabilitation and reoffending.

"He's managed to live for periods a law-abiding life but … the conundrum is the need for treatment is obvious, the need for significant mediation intervention is obvious," Mr Dakin said.

"If he is convicted on these offences and this application is refused, and he was imprisoned … proper treatment is not likely to be readily available in a corrective setting as it would be in the community.

"I have grave concerns in granting the application, the nature of the offending while objectively is the most serious but also of his poor history of compliance.

"(A medical report revealed) he's accepted treatment and has developed an understanding for the need for treatment.

"The court should take some comfort in that he has developed some insight into treatment."

Despite his concerns, Mr Dakin granted the application to discharge the man into the custody of the community mental health, which will oversee his treatment.

The man must, in compliance with the court order, take prescribed medication, attend regular psychiatrist reviews and report to his case manager while also attending counselling sessions to address his past trauma and PTSD.

If he fails to do so, he could end up back before the Lismore Local Court.

Mr Dakin said he was troubled by the lack of ongoing support for people with mental health conditions in the justice system.

"Parliament ought to consider amending the legislation to increase the duration of Section 32 (of the mental health act), given someone with chronic health issues … would benefit from a long-term mandated intervention ordered by a court," he said.

Mr Dakin also made orders for a five-year apprehended violence order against the man to protect the child of the alleged incident.