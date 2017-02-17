34°
News

Grass-roots look at hemp farming

Alison Paterson
| 17th Feb 2017 6:33 PM
Wayne 'Wadzy' Wadsworth welcomed more than 100 interested people including farmers and business people to his Hemp Farming open education day at his Nimbin property.
Wayne 'Wadzy' Wadsworth welcomed more than 100 interested people including farmers and business people to his Hemp Farming open education day at his Nimbin property. Alison Paterson

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

HEMP farmer Wayne Wadsworth reckons this humble plant can help save the world.

Hemp can be used to make many items, including clothing, rope, geotextitles, paper, insulation and soap.

In the US the industrial hemp industry was conservatively estimated to be worth in excess of $500 million last year - and there's no reason why Australia can't get involved on this highly versatile and profitable plant.

The Nimbin-based industrial hemp farmer who is a passionate advocate of permaculture, Mr Wadsworth took tours through his massive greenhouse where he explained the benefits of industrial hemp across a range of industries, from clothing to food, building and medicine.

He said while it's recreational cousin with a Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) rating, takes up most of the oxygen in the room when hemp is mentioned, the industrial variety with a low THC cultivator with has many uses.

Visitors ranged from traditional farmers seriously interested in growing the crop to business-people looking at investment opportunities, tree-changers, suppliers, organic gardeners and even a contingent from Brisbane's Jabiru Caravan & RV Club, who were in town on holiday, popped in to hear about hemp's many uses.

Mr Wadsworth explained industrial hemp which is a tall, annual herbaceous plant, contains high levels of protein and exceptional Omega 3, 6 and 9 qualities.

"There are three main part of the hemp plant we should be using,” he said.

"The outer fibre known as the Bast fibre, the inner fibre or woody core known as the Hurd of the plant is a lightweight material and the seeds, dependent on the cultivar, can be eaten whole or crushed to produce foods and industrial oils.”

Mr Wadsworth said he was pleased so many people came along.

"I thought I might get 15 and over 100 people turned up,” he said.

Mr Wadsworth explained in NSW, farmers are required to plant seed that has a THC level of 0.5% or less and monitor THC levels in crops.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  hemp industrial hemp nimbin northern rivers business wayne wadsworth

Grass-roots look at hemp farming

Grass-roots look at hemp farming

WHEN it comes to versatility, industrial hemp takes the biscuit.

FORECAST: Perfect storm for a lazy weekend

Rain is on the way on the Northern Rivers.

Much needed heat relief expected to continue

Relieved dad thanks Minister Dutton for 'dream come true'

A relieved Tippett family thanks the Immigration Minister

'He'd rejected her, so I had to stand up for my daughter's right.'

EAT THE STREET: Save the date for this year's festival

Lismore Workers Club chef, Alan Boyd, will be cooking up two plates at this year's Eat the Street festival.

Just a few more weeks to wait

Local Partners

FORECAST: Perfect storm for a lazy weekend

COOLER temperatures and increased rain is what we have in store for the coming week.

EAT THE STREET: Save the date for this year's festival

Lismore Workers Club chef, Alan Boyd, will be cooking up two plates at this year's Eat the Street festival.

Just a few more weeks to wait

Ten fantastic things to do this week

DRESSED UP: Class and style at the Beyond Venice Masquerade Ball 2016.

Masquerades, rock, electronica, theatre and more

Andy Saunders brings race, family and life into comedy

ON STAGE: Australian comedian Andy Saunders wants to help us all lighten up.

Part of NORPA's Lismore Laughs 2017

Midnight Oil disappoints Northern Rivers fans

The iconic Aussie rock group Midnight Oil

Biggest world tour in 30 years will not reach our stages

Andy Saunders brings race, family and life into comedy

THE show is part of Part of NORPA's Lismore Laughs 2017.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Actor Ewan McGregor.

Director says he should have punched Ewan McGregor

Roxy shares "single girl” issues

Roxy Jacenko.

Roxy Jacenko shares her "single girl” issues

Drew almost died playing zombie

US actress Drew Barrymore.

Playing a zombie on camera almost killed Drew Barrymore in real life

Polanski's time on the run may be over

Filmmaker Roman Polanski.

Fugitive filmmaker Roman Polanski plans to return to the US

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Keira Maguire is taking part in the TV series I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!.

Keira's whinging rubs campmates the wrong way

Nicola McLean's Playboy ambitions

Magazine has decided to return to naked shoots

SNEAK PREVIEW!

Repentance Creek 2480

House 2 1 1 $565,000

A GROOVY, RUSTIC COTTAGE ON 5 ACRES IN A PRIVATE ELEVATED SETTING If you are looking for a special retreat-like property with potential to extend, further...

Privacy and Spectacular Lighthouse and Ocean Views

54 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 6 4 3 Auction Wed 29th...

Situated at the northern end of Paterson Street, this premium elevated position is highly desired and tightly held with the most breathtaking outlook over bush...

Charming Character Home in the Heart of Mullumbimby

4 Argyle Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 1 Contact Agent

Beautifully renovated, this freestanding home on 664 square metres offers a low maintenance lifestyle in the heart of the vibrant Mullumbimby township. With...

This Is It! Cottage With Rear Lane Access and Business Zoning

111 Stuart Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 1 $745,000 to...

This charming, federation style home is in a prime central position only metres from Mullumbimby’s buzzing hub. Set on a sunny 490m2 level block, the property...

Entertainers Home With Pool

23 Ann Street, Mullumbimby 2482

House 4 3 9 $995,000 to...

Renovated to an incredible premium above all standards sits this solid, impressive home in Mullumbimby. Detailed with meticulous care and skill both inside and...

Solid Home On 25 Acres In Tightly Held Position

256 Dingo Lane, Myocum 2481

House 3 2 5 $1,400,000 to...

Nestled at the very end of the tightly held Dingo Lane in the fast appreciating suburb of Myocum is this beautiful homestead. Privacy and nature abound the 25...

Central Byron Character Cottage

16 Burns Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $1,450,000 to...

This beautiful, character cottage circa 1928 is situated in a prime position just a short 3 minute stroll to Byron's main street and bustling cafes, eclectic shops...

Brand New Luxury Town Residences

6-8 Browning Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 2 Price Range:...

Perfectly located on the edge of the Byron Bay town centre and within easy walking distance to Main Beach the final stage of Seadrift is ready to purchase off the...

Soulful Queenslander With Hamptons Luxe Style

35 Parrot Tree Place, Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 2 $1,050,000 to...

Every inch of this oh so grand, circa 1915 Queenslander has been meticulously brought back to it’s original condition and renovated with design, functionality...

Perfect Home Or Investment At Sunrise

35a Belongil Crescent, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 1 1 $750,000 to...

Don’t miss this opportunity to get in to one of Byrons fastest selling areas with this perfect home or investment. The home features timber floors throughout and...

Clarence River island paradise selling for $5M

Former Ballina councillor Margaret Howes is selling her island getaway.

GALLERY: Tropical getaway with beaches and airstrip put on market.

Bidding could start at $1.4M for sought after property

Farrell McCrohon's Jojo Newby rides on a property recently listed at Buccarumbi

One of largest rural properties on market to go under hammer today

What $11.9m can get you on Coast's most exclusive street

29-31 Wyuna Drive Noosaville Qld 4566

This is what a cool $11.9m can get you

How a first home buyer built house with no deposit

NEARLY THERE: Construction on the first house to home orphans at Umoja began in January. Photo Contributed

His home will be completed later this year.

$1.5m Northern Rivers boutique tourist farm up for sale

The unique Black Sheep Farm near Nimbin is up for sale.

The property hasn't been up for sale since the 80s

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!