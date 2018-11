CORAKI FIRE: NSW Fire & Rescue are on their way to investigate a bushfire at Box Ridge Rd in Coraki. File photo.

FAST action by the Coraki Fire & Rescue crew saw a small grass fire extinguished before it could escalate.

Northern NSW Fire & Rescue district commander Garry White said a crew from Coraki Fire & Rescue were scene quickly and extinguished a small grass fire at Box Ridge Rd in Coraki.

He said the incident which occurred at 3:18pm on Sunday was brought under control by the efficient crew.