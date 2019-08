Fire and Rescue have been called to Byron Bay.

Fire and Rescue have been called to Byron Bay. Daniel Perrin /TWE

EMERGENCY crews have been called to a grass fire in Byron Bay this afternoon.

Byron Bay Fire and Rescue crews were called to Lawson St, Byron Bay near Clarkes Beach shortly after 2.30pm today.

"A crew from Byron Bay are on scene investigating a grass fire but haven't called for additional resources yet,” a Fire and Rescue NSW spokesman said.

More information to come.