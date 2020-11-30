Menu
Jubullum Village.
Grants support innovative mental health help in rural areas

Aisling Brennan
30th Nov 2020 12:00 AM
YOUNG indigenous people will have the chance to get better mental health access, with the support Jubullum Centre.

Thirteen locally-run organisations in rural Australian communities, including Jubullum, are sharing in $200,000 in grants to support mental health initiatives from the Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR).

Jubullum Community Fish Farm and Community Garden received $9437 in funding to support mental health outcomes for youth at risk.

The centre aims to provide support through enabling enterprise to develop a sense of achievement and connection with community.

Natalie Egleton, CEO of FRRR, said that many rural communities have limited access to the resources and support they need to manage their mental health and wellbeing.

"This year has had tremendous impact on the mental wellbeing of people in remote, rural and regional Australia, which is reflected in the number of applications we received," she said.

"It is clear that rural communities recognise the need for early intervention and social connection in their communities - and finding new ways to do that despite living with a pandemic.

"It's very encouraging to see so many community groups bringing forward excellent solutions and projects that will help create new opportunities for personal growth, increase access to care and improve social connectedness in these regions."

The next round of In A Good Place grants will open mid-2021.

