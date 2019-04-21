Grants offered to make rural life easier for young people

COMMUNITY groups in regional Australia have been invited to apply for grants to implement one of seven ideas developed by some of regional Australia's innovative young minds to benefit the lives of rural, regional and remote Australians.

Since 2013, the Foundation for Rural and Regional Renewal (FRRR) ABC Heywire Youth Innovation Grants have supported local community groups, including local young people, to tackle real, and at times confronting, issues that are impacting their local area.

To date, more than 90 youth-developed projects have been implemented across Australia.

This year, FRRR, is offering grants of up to $10,000 to rural, regional and remote not-for-profit groups to adopt one of the seven projects developed by the 50 young leaders who attended the 2019 ABC Heywire Regional Youth Summit in Canberra.

The project ideas for 2019's ABC Heywire Youth Innovation Grants are:

1. C.E.O. - Conquer Every Opportunity: A start-up kit for young rural and regional entrepreneurs who want to start their own business, but don't know how.

2. Walk & Talk: Gets young people outdoors and away from stuffy offices to discuss and treat their mental health concerns.

3. Shed Happens: An online video series that creates a unique insight into rural and regional Australian life.

4. Bridge: Connects young people in rural, regional and remote Australia with professionals in urban centres to develop a greater understanding of the challenges they face.

5. Ask Away: An online platform where people can ask questions to people of minority groups to spread awareness and prevent discrimination.

6. Adulting: A program designed to make things a little bit easier for rural and regional students in transitioning to independence.

7. Our Place: Creates a dedicated, safe, physical space where young people between ages 12-18 can meet, socialise and do homework, if they need to.

Sam Watson, a 2019 Heywirer from Ulverstone in Tasmania, was part of the group that developed the Adulting idea.

Watson explained that given the move away from the comforts of home is inevitable for many teenagers to further their education, a project like Adulting could make a big difference to their ability to make a smooth transition.

"I've just moved out of home and it has been a big shock,” he said.

"I've spent countless hours searching the internet for tips and information on things like budgeting, cooking and housework. I think it's important to have an app where young people can access quality information about life skills in one place.”