Grants give new life to local organisations

Byron Youth Theatre group is just one recipient of the NRCF's 2019 Community Grants Program.

MORE than $100,000 in grants has been divvied out to Northern Rivers organisations who need it most.

Major provider for funding relief for the region, the Northern Rivers Community Foundation (NRCF) held its annual grants ceremony today distributing about $114,000 to local community organisations accross the seven shires of the Northern Rivers.

In its 14th year of offering support to the region NRCF has has distributed more than $1.5 million since 2004 and remains totally independent.

NRCF's Chair John Callanan said the diversity of need was shown in this year's successful recipients - from Casino, Richmond Valley, Mullumbimby, Lismore, Byron Bay and Tweed - whose projects expose the needy underbelly of the entire region.

"We call this region paradise, but for many caught in underprivileged situations it is the opposite" said NRCF's Chair John Callanan.

"This year we have spread our funding across 20 community groups."

A wonderful example of how NRCF directs donors toward emerging needs is shown by Women Up North's initiative called LOVE BITES. It is a violence prevention program for young people in Years 9-11 designed to educate them about domestic violence and sexual assault, delivered in seven schools across the Northern Rivers: Nimbin, Woodenbong, Kyogle, Casino, Lismore, Kadina and Richmond River.

Other successful applicants include a youth program for first offenders with NSW Police participation; refuge assistance in extreme weather; emergency relief for young children caught up in parental mental health issues; and new flooring for a transition house for Aboriginal women fleeing domestic violence.

Arts funding for the disadvantaged is a focus too. In Casino the Oaks Centre art studio and workshop will be refurbished-a milestone project designed to create a resource for one of the most disadvantaged communities in the region. The renovation project will also provide training and work experience for the participants.

The Byron Youth Theatre will create a new youth production and workshop exploring issues of abuse. In Mullumbimby a new information hub -the Mullumbimby Gateway Rotunda will highlight the cultural legends of our First Nation people - with new totem poles decorated by Delta Kay and a team of indigenous artists.

Another successful applicant was: Sprung!! Integrated Dance Theatre, who can now provide professional development to its tutors and support workers with a unique methodology for teaching clowning to folk with intellectual disabilities.

The Clown Doctors will continue their work at Lismore Base Hospital spreading 'doses' of fun and laughter to uplift sick kids.

NRCF Chair John Callanan said that awareness of the reach of NRCF had increased with the help of local media.

"We are constantly looking to extend knowledge of our capacity to help, and would be delighted if local individuals and businesses would partner with us further - to aid the burgeoning inequality and disadvantage in the Northern Rivers region."

"We are at one with grass root initiatives and can easily lead donors to worthwhile projects. If you would like details on how to become involved and give to our independent philanthropic organisation, go to https://nrcf.org.au/giving/

NRCF's Executive Officer Emily Berry said small grant applicants could have a hard time even being able to fill in the criteria for grants for most help forums which could impact organisation reaching out.

NRCF has a very simple form on line developed in the last 12 months which has increased range of groups applying for aid<' Ms Berry said.

"People who give generously to the Foundation are aware it is a way of ensuring people are helped at grass roots level."

The grant ceremony was held at Murwillumbah Community Centre which last year received a significant NRCF grant to help re-establish its community food pantry wiped out in the Cyclone Debbie floods of 2017.

NRCF Grant Recipients - Community Grants Program 2019

Bangalow Koalas Inc

Bunjum Aboriginal Corporation

Byron Community Centre

Byron Youth Service

Byron Youth Theatre

Casino Neighbourhood Centre

Gunawirra

Heartfelt House

Mental Health Support Group

Northern Rivers Wildlife Carers

Riding for the disabled-Ballina

Mullumbimby Gateway Association

Mid Richmond Neighbourhood centre

The humour Foundation

The Shift Project Byron

Sprung Integrated Dance Theatre

Tweed palliative Support and Wedgetail Retreat community hospice

Women up North House

Shaping Outcomes Tweed

The Buttery

