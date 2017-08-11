Grants for rural events to showcase their stuff

Casino Beef Week has benefited from the Flagship Event Fund in the past.

EVENT organisers in the Richmond Valley are being encouraged by Page MP Chris Gulaptis to apply to the 2018 Flagship Event Fund for grants.

"The 2018 Flagship Event Fund will offer successful applicants a one-off annual grant of $20,000 or a grant of $27,500 per year for three years," Mr Gulaptis said.

"The Jacaranda Festival and Beef Week have benefited from this initiative in the past and I would encourage their committees to apply again.

Do you own the next champion steer that has what it takes to win this year's NCMC cattle comp? Register now https://t.co/8S8MyXXY7i pic.twitter.com/2ibNkb24dE — Casino Beef Week (@CasinoBeefWeek) April 7, 2017

"Expressions of interest for the 2018 Flagship Event Fund are now open for events that have been running for more than two years with funding support for marketing activities aimed at driving overnight stays."

Minister for Tourism and Major Events Adam Marshall said the beauty of local events is that they showcase rural and regional NSW at its best.

"Our communities have so many wonderful stories to tell and events not only help boost our local economies but take visitors on an incredible journey, whether it's showcasing our fantastic producers, artists, craftspeople, sportspeople or musicians," he said.

"Our support for rural and regional communities is key to growing the NSW visitor economy and we look forward to welcoming more visitors to our state as a result of this fantastic fund."

The NSW Government has committed $43 million over four years to attract more visitors to experience rural and regional destinations and events.

Expressions of Interest are open until COB Friday 1 September 2017.

For further information visit www.destinationnsw.com.au.