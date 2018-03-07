Grants for NAIDOC week available

ORGANISATIONS in the Northern Rivers are being encouraged to apply for grants to support local NAIDOC Week 2018 activities.

Northern Rivers Nationals MPs, Chris Gulaptis, Ben Franklin, Thomas George and Geoff Provest said grants of up to $3,000 are available to eligible grass roots organisations to run local events marking NAIDOC Week - the annual celebration of Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures.

"This is a great initiative from the NSW Government. NAIDOC Week is a unique opportunity for everyone in the Northern Rivers to come together and recognise the culture, history and achievements of our first Australians and their contributions to this country,” they said.

"We encourage local organisations in the Northern Rivers to apply for a grant to host events that celebrate the important place Aboriginal people play in our communities.

This year NAIDOC Week will be held from 8 to 15 July.

The theme is "Because of Her, We Can” which recognises and celebrates the contributions that Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander women have and continue to make in our communities, our families, our rich history and to our nation.

Grant applications are currently open and close Friday 20 April 2018.

For more information and how to apply, visit the Aboriginal Affairs NSW website at https://www.aboriginalaffairs.nsw.gov.au/grants/naidoc-week-grants.