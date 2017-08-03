Grants available to improve local fish habitats

Grants of up to $40,000 and grants to kick-start a project of up to $2000 are available to fishing clubs, community groups, local councils and individuals.

INDIVIDUALS and community groups seeking to improve local fish habitats are being encouraged to apply for a grant through the next funding round of the NSW Government's Habitat Action Grants Program.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said large grants of up to $40,000 and small grants to kick-start a project of up to $2000 are available to fishing clubs, community groups, local councils and individuals wanting to improve fish habitat in their communities.

"With over half a million dollars available state wide in this funding round, this is a great opportunity to improve fish habitats in our local creeks, rivers or estuaries, and encourage more fish as a result,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"This program is another excellent example of how recreational fishing fees are helping to support a productive local fishery.

"The NSW Government wants to ensure that quality habitats are available to ensure native fish thrive into the future.”

Since 2009, the NSW Government has invested over $4 million towards projects such as reducing erosion by stabilising river banks, removing invasive weeds and re-establishing native vegetation on riverbanks, removing barriers to fish movements as well as re-snagging waterways and restoring lost habitats.

Applications for Habitat Action Grants are open now and close on September 18.

For more information about the program, application forms and examples of past projects visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/hag or contact a Department of Primary Industries Fisheries Manager on (02) 6626 1396 (coastal) or (02) 6881 1216 (inland).