22°
News

Grants available to improve local fish habitats

JASMINE BURKE
| 3rd Aug 2017 7:00 AM
Grants of up to $40,000 and grants to kick-start a project of up to $2000 are available to fishing clubs, community groups, local councils and individuals.
Grants of up to $40,000 and grants to kick-start a project of up to $2000 are available to fishing clubs, community groups, local councils and individuals. Rachel Vercoe

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

INDIVIDUALS and community groups seeking to improve local fish habitats are being encouraged to apply for a grant through the next funding round of the NSW Government's Habitat Action Grants Program.

Clarence MP Chris Gulaptis said large grants of up to $40,000 and small grants to kick-start a project of up to $2000 are available to fishing clubs, community groups, local councils and individuals wanting to improve fish habitat in their communities.

"With over half a million dollars available state wide in this funding round, this is a great opportunity to improve fish habitats in our local creeks, rivers or estuaries, and encourage more fish as a result,” Mr Gulaptis said.

"This program is another excellent example of how recreational fishing fees are helping to support a productive local fishery.

"The NSW Government wants to ensure that quality habitats are available to ensure native fish thrive into the future.”

Since 2009, the NSW Government has invested over $4 million towards projects such as reducing erosion by stabilising river banks, removing invasive weeds and re-establishing native vegetation on riverbanks, removing barriers to fish movements as well as re-snagging waterways and restoring lost habitats.

Applications for Habitat Action Grants are open now and close on September 18.

For more information about the program, application forms and examples of past projects visit www.dpi.nsw.gov.au/hag or contact a Department of Primary Industries Fisheries Manager on (02) 6626 1396 (coastal) or (02) 6881 1216 (inland).

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  fish habitats fishing northern rivers environment nsw government

Three people injured in two-car crash on Bangalow Road

Three people injured in two-car crash on Bangalow Road

AT LEAST one person has been freed from the wreckage of a two car crash this morning near Lismore.

  • News

  • 3rd Aug 2017 7:26 AM

SNEAK PEEK: Ballina pool on track to be ready by summer

Construction works at the Ballina Memorial Swimming Pool.

A glimpse into the upgraded Ballina memorial swimming pool

Councillor moves to scrap prayer from meetings

Lismore City Council will debate the relevance of an opening prayer at its meeting.

Differing religious values divide councillors on issue

Ocean pool closer to becoming a reality

Ocean Pool Committee chairman John Wise and SCU Marine Biologist Professor Peter Harrison.

Sights set on DA for end of the year

Local Partners

Telstra's new breed of speed comes to the Northern Rivers

COMMUNICATING in Monaltrie, Ruthven and South Gundurimba just got a whole lot faster.

Regional airports should be vigilant

Busy Ballina Byron Gateway Airport terminal. Photo Jay Cronan / The Northern Star

No obvious changes to regional airport security

Anything is possible for Consentino

DAREDEVIL PERFORMER: Cosentino will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival.

His love for books truly is a work of magic

Poetic justice to be served for 2017 Poetry World Cup

FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.

The 15th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup is coming next month

Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

From rock stars to scientists

Doco maker shows his extraordinary talents

ASPIRING filmmaker named a finalist in short film awards.

Sam Armytage: Alan Jones a 'troublemaker' after booze quip

Samantha Armytage, left, was discussing how much alcohol the Queen consumed when Alan Jones then threw it back at Armytage, alluding that the Sunrise host drinks more than that. Pictures: Sam Ruttyn and David Swift

“Honestly, Sam, you started with the gin..."

Mining giant Adani wins court costs over coal terminal case

A group battling a mining firm has had another court setback after saying the coal project threatened the Great Barrier Reef.

Second setback for community group struggling with Adani

Andrew Denton to undergo heart surgery 'within days'

Former 'Enough Rope' host Andre Denton has been diagnosed with advanced heart disease.

Former host forced to quit campaign trail for voluntary euthanasia.

New documentary to reveal 'disruptor' Hawke

DOCUMENTARY: Bob Hawke's documentary to shed light on his leadership skills and long-term impact, as well as offer a few surprises.

New Bob Hawke series to shed fascinating light on 80s Australia.

Stars set to dance for a cure

The Cancer Council's 2017 Stars of Lismore contestants and their mentors.

The wait is over, time to get your dancing shoes out

'Cash me ousside' girl faces court on string of charges

The teen has faced charges.

Rainforest Gardens - Two unique houses on five sublime acres

14 Newes Road, Coorabell 2479

House 5 3 5 Contact Agent

Bathed in sunlight and birdsong, this Council-approved dual occupancy on five exquisite acres with a perfect northerly aspect offers boundless natural beauty in...

MASSIVE PRICE DROP - MUST SELL

51/12 Hazelwood Close, Suffolk Park 2481

Town House 3 2 1 $770,000 ...

This modern architecturally designed townhouse is situated in the very popular 'Forest Glades' complex. With 2 stories and being well positioned close by the...

Rare Development Opportunity In Central Byron

3-7 Shirley Street, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 0 0 $6,000,000 ...

Here is an unrivalled development opportunity in the heart of Byron Bay! The location is prime with beach access metres away and only a 2 minute walk to Byron's...

A NEW, MODERN BANGALOW BUNGALOW

Bangalow 2479

House 3 2 $875,000

Ticking ALL BOXES with quality inclusions & finishes on a level, low maintenance, fenced, pet friendly block of land within walking distance to town. ...

Large family home with views to Boulders Beach

1 Sapphire Court, Lennox Head 2478

House 4 2 2 $950,000 to...

Located moments from the vibrant sea-side township of Lennox Head, this solid, master-built home sits atop a large level block. With various indoor and outdoor...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,685,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Prime Industrial Opportunity!

2/70 Centennial Circuit, Byron Bay 2481

Commercial 1 1 $445,000 to...

Excellent commercial space in the Byron Bay Arts & Industrial Estate. This warehouse is ideally positioned in a fantastic complex within easy walking distance to...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter