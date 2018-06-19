Grant provides the support to change lives

Representatives from Our Kids, Lords Taverners and 2017 grant recipient Alleighah Smyth at the Lismore Base Hospital's children ward.

OUR Kids continues to support the community via a fund to help chronically ill and special needs children.

Partnering with the Far North Coast Law Society, local charity Our Kids has set money aside for Our Kids Community Grant Fund.

Over the past 17 years Our Kids has purchased equipment for local hospitals as well as equipment for families and community groups.

The Our Kids board encourage families and community groups who care for children with special needs to apply.

Alleighah Smyth was one of the many recipients of the Far North Coast Law Society Our Kids Community Grants.

Each grant was capped at $2000, however last year Our Kids partnered with the Lords Taverners to purchase Alleighah a Hippocampe all-terrain beach wheelchair.

The new wheelchair was an all-terrain beach wheelchair to help Alleighah increase participation in family and community outings, including going to the beach, to parks, to participate in fun runs, have daily afternoon walks with her family and also compete in the school cross country.

"We have great local members who love serving the community and it is important to them to be able to help local children,” Far North Coast Law Society Board Member Sean Radburn said.

"We support various community events and conduct local fundraising throughout the year.

"Being a part of the Our Kids Community Grants is a constructive way we can give back to our community by supporting a local charity to help children in our area,” he said.

The Our Kids Far North Coast Law Society Community Grants are for chronically ill and special needs children who live within the Northern Rivers as well as community organisations that care for children with special needs.

Apply online to the Our Kids Far North Coast Law Society Community Grants at www.ourkids.org.au, or if you would like to contribute to this particular project please contact the Our Kids Office on 66202705 or info@ourkids.org.au.

Grant applications close on July 1 2018.