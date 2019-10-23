Grant opportunities for rural landholders

Lismore City Council is offering rural landholders small grants to undertake bushland restoration, habitat improvement and landscape regeneration on their properties.

RURAL landholders will have the opportunity to access small grants to undertake bushland restoration, habitat improvement and landscape regeneration on their properties.

Lismore City Council's rural extension officer Kate Steel said the program, funded through the council's biodiversity management strategy, aims to improve the quality and extent of native habitat in the Lismore LGA.

"This is a great initiative to help farmers and property owners who are focussed on efforts to conserve and restore the land, but require some funding and mentor support to meet the challenges of environmental weed management, assisted natural regeneration, revegetation and conservation,” she said.

Farming practices that improve the long-term health of farming and grazing systems are also crucial to looking after the landscapes and industries of the Northern Rivers.

Farmers seeking to practically apply innovative and best practices for the mutual benefit of the environment and their production may be considered for funding.

Interested landholders are encouraged to contact the council's rural extension officer for more information about eligibility, project ideas and planning, or apply to be considered in the next series of funds available for 2020.

Applications will open on the council website on November 6.

Phone 1300 87 83 87 for further information.