Grant has Kyogle Golf Club swinging with joy

Kyogle Golf Club greens chairman Kelly O'Reilly and president Colin Griffiths with MP Kevin Hogan which will see a $12,000 grant for concrete paths for buggies.

KYOGLE Golf Club has received a $12,396 boost thanks to the Federal Government's Stronger Communities Program.

Page MP Kevin Hogan said the grant was given to help the club lay concrete paths for motorised buggies.

"This is great news for the club and its members,” Mr Hogan said.

"The paths will reduce erosion which regularly occurs during heavy rain and prolonged wet periods, and allow the course to be open to the public at times it would otherwise be closed for safety reasons.”

Club president Colin Griffiths said he was pleased with the funding because the project was not something the club could afford without help.

"Thanks to the grant we'll be able to concrete those bad areas and it will make it safer for not only the buggies on there but for those people who are walking as well,” Mr Griffiths said.

"Most of our golfers are ageing and we are getting more buggies on the course and as we get more buggies on the course we get more tracking.”

Mr Griffiths said weather permitting, he hoped the works will be completed by the end of March, 2018.

"We will be starting very soon in organising materials and if we don't get one done before Christmas, it will be as soon as everyone comes back from their holidays,” he said.

Mr Hogan said he loved the Stronger Communities Program because it provided much-needed funding for local clubs and groups.

"While not big money, some of these grants I really enjoy because they make a big difference to some of the organisations and community groups,” he said.

"I congratulate the whole team at Kyogle Golf Club.”