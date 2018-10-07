Denyer’s death almost announced on national TV revealed

GRANT Denyer has revealed that Network Ten almost announced his death on live TV last year.

The Gold Logie winner, whose new show Game of Games kicks off on Ten tonight, said on the Rusty's Garage podcast that there were reports he had died in a rally car crash last year.

"Unfortunately last year I came off the road at 160km an hour and hit a tree head on," Denyer said about the crash at the Lake Mountain sprint, which was part of the Australian Rally Championships.

"It was frightening … The car just left the road and I wasn't able to bring it back on."

Denyer told podcast host Greg Rust the hardest part of the crash was seeing his best mate and co-driver, Dale Moscatt, get injured.

"I'll never forget the noise Dale made," the TV presenter said.

"He made this noise as we left the road that will haunt me forever. He thought potentially it might have been the end for both of us."

Describing the crash, Denyer said, "I did my best to avoid a tree … there was a hidden tree root which I didn't see and that picked the car up and shot it into the giant tree that I was planning on missing".

"We barrel-rolled and tumbled and came to a stop and Dale's kneecap was up around his hips. He'd broken his back, I'd broken a few bones. I think the only thing that saved us was that it was a rear-engine car."

Grant Denyer was air lifted to the Alfred Hospital after the car crash. Picture: Eugene Hyland

The accident happened on the same weekend as the Melbourne Grand Prix.

"The first word out was that I'd died," Denyer said on the Rusty's Garage podcast.

"Channel 10 were getting word from emergency services that I had been in an accident and I was killed.

"They were debating whether to talk about it. I know Matthew White (Network Ten presenter) was facing the decision of, do we announce this right now live on television or not? It turns out obviously it was mixed messaging and I wasn't killed."

Denyer has gone from strength to strength since his brush with death last year.

He landed a co-hosting role on the 2Day FM breakfast show at the start of 2018, won the Gold Logie in July and has a brand new TV show launching on Ten tonight.

Grant Denyer poses with his Gold Logie at the 2018 Logie Awards.

Game of Games Australia is the local version of Ellen DeGeneres' hit game show that launched in the US earlier in the year.

According to Network Ten, Game of Games is "a mini-tournament of fun and addictive games in which contestants are dumped, splatted, spun and plucked, all for their shot at the grand prize of $50,000".

"From 'Blindfolded Musical Chairs', to a nine-metre free fall in 'Know or Go', these plucky competitors will go to hilarious lengths to ensure they're the last ones standing."

Speaking to news.com.au earlier in the year about the show, Denyer said, "Ellen is an idol of mine, so to land this opportunity makes me so excited I'm dizzy".

"It's wildly fun and something completely brand new and different for Australia."

Game of Games host, Grant Denyer.

- Game Of Games premieres tonight at 7.30pm on Ten and the WIN network