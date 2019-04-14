Funding delivers hands-on learning in core subjects

FUNDING THE FUTURE: Kevin Hogan MP with St Joseph's Primary School students, principal Brendan Moloney and teacher Sophie Taylor.

FUNDING THE FUTURE: Kevin Hogan MP with St Joseph's Primary School students, principal Brendan Moloney and teacher Sophie Taylor.

CORAKI students will have the chance to access practical subject resources after receiving a Media School grant.

St Joseph's Primary School in Coraki was presented with the grant by Federal Member for Page Kevin Hogan, who said the grant was designed to provide students with hands-on experience to their learning.

"The grant will go towards teaching Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) subjects by setting up a Maker Space," he said.

"The Maker Space is a practical area where students can use materials and develop creative projects. It promotes learning through play to enhance their STEM knowledge."

Teacher Sophie Taylor said she was "very excited" to see students receive the opportunity.

"The Maker Space will equip the students with the STEM skills required to solve real-world problems beyond the classroom," she said.

"It will be open to all classes and will be used at lunchtime to provide an alternate play option."

She said to build the Maker Space, the school would purchase objects ranging from basic robotics, construction kits to hot glue guns and modelling clay.