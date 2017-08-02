21°
News

Granola queen makes her mark in Shark Tank

Samantha Elley
| 2nd Aug 2017 5:00 AM Updated: 6:00 AM
Indi Sutton showcases her range of paleo granola on the Shark Tank.
Indi Sutton showcases her range of paleo granola on the Shark Tank. Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WE ALL have our hurdles in life, but Byron Bay business woman Indi Sutton has turned her weaknesses into strengths and people are noticing.

The recent contestant on Channel 10's Shark Tank has walked away with a deal that will see her business The Monday Food Co. grow at a much faster rate.

For the last three years Ms Sutton's company has provided paleo granola in a range of yummy flavours born from a need for nourishing, healthy breakfast options that were sugar/gluten/dairy free.

"I always had health problems where my body wasn't absorbing nutrients and I'd have to get transfusions for iron," she said.

"I had bowel problems and got myself tested and found my bacteria was really bad.

"When I went on the Gut Health diet it fixed me up 100%, my hormones were stable and I was absorbing nutrients better."

With a background in Naturopathy and raw food production, along with a passion for cooking, Ms Sutton was excited to create a range of foods for all ages and especially for people who have similar health problems.

"I've made the packs really fun for children," she said.

Ms Sutton said she was inspired to enter the television program, Shark Tank, where aspiring entrepreneurial contestants make business presentations to a panel of "shark" investors, because it was the next step.

"I just got to a point of growth I couldn't expand without money," she said.

"I applied and sent a video away last November."

Ms Sutton said as an introvert to stand in front of a panel of possible investors was extremely difficult.

"It was the most stressful thing I have ever done in my life," she said.

"But was an opportunity and you only get one life."

The episode of Shark Tank on Tuesday night showed Ms Sutton getting the investment that she needed to help her business grow.

"We have already grown heaps," she said.

"I can't keep up with the orders and will be moving to a bigger kitchen."

With plans to export her products overseas and to some large supermarkets, Ms Sutton has had no regrets dipping into the Shark Tank.

Byron Shire News

Topics:  gut health diet indi sutton paleo granola shark tank

Rain can't stop new driving facility

Rain can't stop new driving facility

CONSTRUCTION on the new Southern Cross LADS driver training facility is well underway.

Review begins into contentious mental health practices

State Minister for Mental Health Tanya Davies has announced an expert panel will begin its tour of the state as part of a review into controversial mental health practices.

Expert panel prepares to come to Lismore

Best and Less to reopen, others not

Best and Less in Lismore after the flood.

"We are really excited to be back"

Teen arrested over armed robbery of servo

NSW police cars Coffs Harbour. 06 November 2015. Photo Trevor Veale/Coffs Coast Advocate

19-year-old arrested and charged

Local Partners

Homeless women to benefit from period packs

"Middle-aged women are the new face of homelessness in Byron Bay"

Soup you can really bank on

DINNER IS SERVED: Casino Soup Kitchen with Commonwealth Bank staff Debbie Armfield, Erin Hooten, , Ashlee Bryant, Volunteer Sue Campbell, organiser Magaret Davidson and new volunteer Jackie Armstrong.

Not many bank managers want to start a soup kitchen

Anything is possible for Consentino

DAREDEVIL PERFORMER: Cosentino will be at the Byron Bay Writer's Festival.

His love for books truly is a work of magic

Poetic justice to be served for 2017 Poetry World Cup

FUN: Ruth and randy Nielsen at the 2016 Nimbin Poetry World Cup.

The 15th Nimbin Performance Poetry World Cup is coming next month

Events that will get people talking at Byron Writers Festival

EARLY BIRDS: Byron Writers Festival operations manager Sarah Mah, Deputy Chair Adam van Kempen, Director Edwina Johnson and Marketing and Communications Manager Anika Ebner.

From rock stars to scientists

Teen actor stars in two films based on Stephen King books

ALSTONVILLE'S Nicholas Hamilton stars in The Dark Towers and It, due to release in the next six weeks.

'Look at moi!' Are foxy ladies Kath & Kim back?

Gina Riley and Jane Turner as Kath and Kim in a shot from Kath and Kimderella.

The brief ads tease that the beloved mother-daughter duo “are back”.

Thrones chaos: Hackers leak secret scripts

Game of Thrones fans may want to avoid digging too much online if they don’t want to see spoilers.

FANTASY series thrown into chaos as hackers leak top secret scripts.

Bachelor hopeful’s bizarre Sexpo tape unearthed

Belinda Rygier’s Sexpo Idol Audition video.

Three contestants reveal lesbian encounters.

Stefanovic's new show nearly a fiery disaster

Karl Stefanovic hosts This Time Next Year.

Botched stunt does $40,000 worth of damage.

Kendall Jenner exposes nipples in sheer Aussie designed top

Model Kendall Jenner in the Aussie designed top that caused a social media meltdown. Picture: Gotham/GC Images

Social media erupted after she stepped out in the see-through top

Young creatives get on-set experience

EXPERIENCE: Simon Scotti, Rhys Hicks, Morgan Beresford, Byron Grieves Handley, Billi-Hunter Drury, Clementine Bourke, Emily Page, Tim Eddy and Harry O'Meara have been selected to work on the ABC drama series Deadlock, which begins filming in the region in August.

Selected to work on new ABC drama series Deadlock

Renovators Delight with Large Views

134 Flowers Road, Binna Burra 2479

House 4 2 2 Auction

Located just minutes out of Bangalow on a quiet country road, this brick home has spectacular rural views of the Hinterland and Nightcap ranges. This property has...

Quaint Home with Approval for Second Dwelling

56 Rankin Drive, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 2 Contact Agent

Located a short walk from the historic village of Bangalow, this relaxed, light and airy home has recently been renovated with bamboo floors, modern lighting and...

Beachside Hideaway

11 Ironbark Avenue, Byron Bay 2481

House 2 1 Auction 19th...

Beautifully built in a private beachside setting, this character property exudes a relaxed Indonesian style vibe. Features include: • 575m2 elevated block at the...

Superb Clarkes Beach Location

1-4/6-8 Paterson Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 7 7 4 From $690,000 to...

Unit 1 - $980,000 - $1,050,000 Unit 2 - $800,000 - $880,000 Unit 3 - $690,000 - $760,000 Unit 4 - $1,050,000 - $1,150,000 Only a 450 metre walk until you hit the...

Premium Position with Income or Development Potential

28 Cavvanbah Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 5 5 Contact Agent

First National are excited to present to the market Cavvanbah Beach House… the property offers unique boutique accommodation and is currently hosting a collection...

One Beautiful Acre in Mullumbimby!

35 Riverside Drive, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 1 Contact Agent

This immaculate home is set on one acre in central Mullumbimby with renovated outbuildings and great income potential. The picturesque 4552m2 block is in a quiet...

Beachside Living At Its Best

35 Brandon Street, Suffolk Park 2481

House 5 2 $1,750,000 to...

Brandon Street Premier Property. Listen to the surf and smell the sea just one street away. Situated on the eastern side of the highly sought-after Brandon...

Prime Beachside Investment

12/33-35 Childe Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 2 2 1 $950,000 to...

Dont miss out on this opportunity to purchase a seriously good rental returner! Situated in the premier East on Byron complex, this luxury apartment is only 100m...

Perfect Investment Or First Home

2/23 Sunrise Boulevard, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 1 1 Contact Agent

This free-standing home represents a great opportunity to enter the Byron Bay market for investors and owner occupiers alike. Perfectly located a 10-minute bike...

Beautifully Renovated Queenslander In Central Byron

57 Kingsley Street, Byron Bay 2481

House 3 2 1 $2,950,000 ...

Situated in the much sought after, prime location of Kingsley Street, in the central old precinct of Byron Bay. This beautifully renovated Queenslander style home...

Rare chance of island life snapped up

Aerial shots of Pelorus Island property. Photo: Cameron Laird

“We’ve been told that it has the best beaches and snorkelling."

Couple told to trim 10m bamboo that screens out neighbour

The neighbouring homes in Nadine St, Graceville, with the home made from shipping containers on the right. Picture: Annette Dew

The house featured on TV series Grand Designs Australia in 2014

Rocky v Bris: How far you can stretch your property dollars

A unit in the waterfront Southbank Apartments in Rockhampton is on the market for $375,000.

What your money will get you in the Beef Cap v the capital city:

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter