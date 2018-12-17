Menu
Navindu De Silva
Grandmother's medical treatment inspired doctor dream

17th Dec 2018 7:51 AM
YEAR 12 students including Navindu De Silva were up past midnight on Friday, scanning the Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority website for their OP results.

The Rockhampton Grammar School graduate and former Frenchville State School student will pursue medicine and hoped a good Overall Position (OP) will secure him a place at James Cook University, his preferred university.

"JCU has rural and tropical medicine and I want to be part of that," said the RGS runner-up dux, whose interest in healthcare goes back to childhood.

The son of an electrical engineer father and an educator mother, Navindu traced his desire to be a doctor to his grandmother and the treatment she received at home in Sri Lanka for a serious infection.

"It was quite risky but her illness highlighted to me the need for quality medical care in regional locations," he said.

Born in Singapore, Navindu and his family (including brother and RGS student Sansuka) lived in Brisbane for a few years before settling in Rockhampton.

"I've learned a great deal about 'community' at RGS," said the violinist and soccer player.

Headmaster Phillip Moulds said Navindu was a great example for students to follow.

"Having come from another school, he and his brother found opportunities here, like no other, to get involved and excel in areas they enjoy," Dr Moulds said.

Navindu, who was awarded the School's Service and Spirit Prize, is among 171 Year 12s leaving RGS this year.

About 200 new students will arrive at RGS next month.

Among them will be more than 50 Year 7 students new to RGS and from other schools.

"The girls and boys come from Rockhampton, the Coast and across all of Central Queensland because they want to do their best in the best environment," Dr Moulds said.

 

"We've essentially have had to add another class to accommodate incoming students."

Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

