Grandmother's fury over match: 'It was just F-this, F-that'

AN ALSTONVILLE grandmother has urged female soccer players to "pull their socks up”, after a game turned rowdy on Friday night.

Pam Brown said a clash erupted between Alstonville and Lismore Italo-Stars players at Geoff Watt Oval during a Football Far North Coast Summer League match.

She said the score was 5:1 to Alstonville, with only minutes remaining in the game when a biff erupted between several players.

"There was a lot of swearing and screaming, it was just F-this and F-that, and one of the Alstonville girls was on the ground,” Mrs Brown said.

"I think there was a punch thrown, and the referee blew the whistle to stop the game.

"It was very upsetting and a bad reflection of the game.

"I've watched soccer since my son was seven, and I am now 75.

"I don't like to see it spoiled.”

Mrs Brown, a grandmother of nine, said swearing set a bad example to younger teenage players.

"Soccer is supposed to be a gentle game, even though it is a gentleman's game,” she said.

"It should be a game for all players and spectators to enjoy.

"Play for a bit of fun and don't be so serious, you're not playing for sheep stations (big money), after all.”

Mrs Brown tried to send a complaint to organisers but had trouble with her emails, so she contacted The Northern Star.

Football Far North Coast General Manager Steve Mackney said swearing and threats of violence was taken seriously.

Friday night's incident will be investigated but no 'send-off' or 'conduct' reports had been lodged yet, he said.

"Regretfully, I do need to write to clubs to remind them that inappropriate language and inappropriate conduct is not condoned,” Mr Mackney said.