Grandmother’s emotional finish at running event

HEARTFELT RUN: On Sunday July 5, 2020 at the ABAM event, Julie McFadden did 21.1km run which she dedicated ito her mum Pat, who passed away prior to the event. McFadden carried two of her grandchildren across the finish line.

IF THERE'S anything marathon runners have in common, it's sheer determination when it comes to making the distance.

So when the Gold Coast Marathon ‒ which was due to be held on July 4 and 5 ‒ was cancelled last May, two local athletes decided to hold their own event.

Enter the Anything But A Marathon which was organised by Phill Priest and Jodie Everson and held on Sunday, July 5.

It saw 48 people run between 5km through to 44km.

"We had people running 5km, 10km, 21.1kn and various other distances and they came from all over the area," Priest said.

"The only criteria was that you had to finish your distance between 10am and 11am at Nesbitt Park in South Lismore."

Priest said they invited former Lismore mayor Jenny Dowell to do the honours.

"Jenny presented a personalised T-shirt to each runner as they passed the finish line," Priest said.

"Runners had the opportunity to have their distance on the right sleeve of the ABAM shirt."

He said the event was real morale boost for the athletes whom had been training diligently for the annual Gold Coast Marathon, which is the largest event of its kind in Australia.

Runner Sonia Weiss completed the longest distance of 44km, while Wendy Skinner completed 34.5km.

"Julie McFadden ran a half marathon (21.1km) and had her shirt dedicated to run to her mum Pat, who passed away weeks prior to the event," Priest said.

"It was an emotional finish for her as she carried two of her grandchildren across the finish line."

Afterwards, runners and supporters gathered at the Goonellabah Tavern for a post race, socially distanced celebration.

Priest also thanked finishing photographer, Tilly Smith, for her efforts.

ABAM Results

5km (1/8th Marathon) - Joko Colley

10km (1/4 Marathon)- Emma Allen, Lenore Nixon, Darcey Allen, Terry Nixon, Shelly Barlow, Beth Neal, Sami Bruggy, Malcolm Ross, Nicole Caves, Lea Martyn, Sonja Cottam, Liz Rosten, Kirsten Ellis, Richard Thomas, Kelly Holmes, Karen Toms, Vicki Hunter, Linda Wallace, Royce Jenkins and Tracey Wordsworth.

21.1km (Half Marathon) - Steve Avery, Pam Roy, Rick Bostock, David Schilling, Steve Cottam, Robin Sears, Mick Drew, Trish Smart, Lee-Anne Gibson, Anthony Smith, Warren Gibson, Maree Vidler-Neilson, Sharon Gylling, Andy Hunter, Fiona Jenkins, Julie McFadden and Kim Rob.

ABAM - Kylie Avery 19km, Karen Hennings 22km, Sonia Weiss 30km+, Luke Newton 32km,

Rebecca Newton 32km, Jody Everson 33km, Phill Priest 33km, Rita Spek 33km and Wendy Skinner.