Grandmother donated 'the gift of life' after years on dialysis

Alina Rylko
| 1st Aug 2017 2:08 PM
SUSI Daunton,72, was beaming as the camera flashed at her with intensive care unit lead Dr Mike Lindley-Jones in the lobby of Tweed Hospital this week.

Seven years ago the Tweed Daily News took a photograph of the Stokers Siding grandmother, except that time, the headline for her story was "Save Me”.

Mrs Daunton made the plea as she clung onto life life through a regime of kidney dialysis after suffering renal failure aged 45 due to a genetic condition.

The odds were stacked against Mrs Daunton - she was among 1700 people on the national organ donation waiting list and of those more than two thirds required kidney transplants.

The dream of seeing her two grandchildren grow up came with a phone call, after nine years of dialysis appointments, in 2016.

"A doctor said we've 'got a kidney for you' and I was speechless for what felt like 10 minutes,” Mrs Daunton recalls.

"I shook all the way to the hospital, I didn't drive - needless to say - and at 4pm, I went into gowns.”

Today, Mrs Daunton glows devotes her time to simple pleasure - shopping at fresh produce markets and yoga - while giving daily gratitude to her organ donor.

"I can't begin to tell you how grateful and how blessed I feel to get a gift like this, it's incomparable,” Mrs Daunton said.

"You know someone has had to give up their life, maybe not intentionally, and you are benefiting from that gift.

"I've been doing it the best I can to look after my kidney and, this might sound strange, but I do Reiki and concentrate on my kidney, and hope that it feels loved - like it's part of me - and I thank the person that gave it me.”

For eight years, Dr Lindley-Jones has teamed with Tweed Hospital donor nurse specialist Mary Campbell to increase organ donation in the Northern NSW Local Health District.

This year, our regions' rate of donations is 40 per million of the population - which is double the national average of 20 per million.

If the figures seem slim - they are - making each decision to donate even more precious.

"Most people are not aware the opportunity for organ donation is rare,” Dr Lindley-Jones said.

"Less than 2% of all hospital deaths are in the specific circumstances where organ donation can be considered.

"To optimise every opportunity to save lives, we all need to register and discuss our donation decision.”

Dr Linldey-Jones urged families and individuals to register to donate through the Donate Life website or through the Medicare office with a form.

This year's DonateLife week, from Sunday, July 30 to Sunday, August, 6, residents urged to make a conscious effort to discuss organ donation.

Residents are reminded that as of this year, the Drivers' Licence is no longer a valid way to register yourself as an organ donor.

"Registration is important because it leaves your family in no doubt of your decision to save lives as an organ and tissue donor,” Dr Lindley-Jones said.

"Even if you have previously made a decision about organ and tissue donation, DonateLife Week is a great opportunity to remind your family about your donation decision, and to ask and know their decision.”

Visit donatelife.gov.au to register.

FACTS:

In 2016 a record 1,713 lives were saved through the generosity of 503 deceased organ donors and 267 living donors

Around 1,400 Australians are on the transplant waiting lists today

One organ and tissue donor can transform the lives of 10 or more people

Australia is a world leader for successful transplant outcomes

