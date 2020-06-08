Grandma’s heartbreak as bub donates heart

Beau Frank Bradshaw has donated his organs to another child after his untimely death. Beau was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2.

Beau Frank Bradshaw has donated his organs to another child after his untimely death. Beau was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2.

WITH heavy hearts, the family of six-month old Beau Frank Bradshaw said goodbye to their little boy as he was wheeled into the operating theatre to donate his heart on Saturday.

The Mackay toddler's death earlier this week sent shockwaves through his family and the community.

His heartbroken grandmother Joeleen Pershouse described the panicked call that started the worst days of her life when Beau suddenly stopped breathing at his East Mackay home on Tuesday.

"My daughter rang up screaming and all I got out of her was 'Beau, stopped breathing and ambulance'," Ms Pershouse said.

Detectives are investigating the death of six-month-old Beau Frank Bradshaw who was found unresponsive at an East Mackay home on Tuesday June 2.

"I just dropped everything and ran out the door and met the ambulance there."

Ms Pershouse said the toddler was unresponsive when she arrived at the home.

Once paramedics were able to stabilise him, Beau was rushed to Mackay Base Hospital for emergency surgery and was then flown to Townsville for more treatment.

Doctors in Townsville told the family Beau had developed a brain bleed and was brain dead. Ms Pershouse said the family had no idea what happened to their "perfect little boy".

"We were in total shock when it happened," she said.

"I sit here and it boggles my mind. What could have happened? What may have happened?

"We just don't know and it is not going to bring him back."

Ms Pershouse said media reports that cruelly linked Beau's death to the horrific deaths of Willow Dunn and Mason Jett Lee added to the pain of losing their angel.

Mackay Police are continuing an investigation into the death. A Queensland Police spokesman said there was no link between the family and the Department of Child Safety, but confirmed all lines of inquiry were being looked at as part of the investigation.

"We are not sure on how or why. I wish people would not say it was child abuse because I have no doubt in my mind that my daughter and my son-in-law would not harm them," Ms Pershouse said.

"They were just the most happy family and the most loving people."

Once they were told Beau's brain was no longer functioning Ms Pershouse's voice broke as she explained why the family chose for Beau to donate his organs to help save other young lives.

"I'm just glad they could take the best part which was his heart and as beautiful as his soul was, he is going to living in another beautiful mind now," she said.