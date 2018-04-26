Menu
JEWEL IN THE CROWN: After three weeks of 4am starts and late nights, Lismore Jewel Centre owners Mariska and Gary Pinkerton can't wait for their grand reopening in May. Alison Paterson
Grand reopening planned for iconic Lismore shop

Alison Paterson
27th Apr 2018 12:00 AM
NEARLY 14 months after a river surged through their recently renovated jewellery shop, Mariska and Gary Pinkerton are on the final lap to their grand reopening next week.

While the resilient pair opened quickly as soon as the water was drained from Molesworth St shop in April 2017, they have been planning this refurbishment of the Lismore Jewel Centre ever since.

Customers will be able to see all their hard work when the shop finally reopens its doors on Tuesday.

 

When The Northern Star arrived for an exclusive preview of the refurbishment, two tradesmen were hard at work in the front window display area.

Staff were busy unpacking and arranging displays of ornaments, clocks and jewellery and Mr Pinkerton was measuring up a cabinet before he gently placed some beautiful glass vases on a shelf.

Looking around her freshly renovated retail space, Ms Pinkerton said all the 4am starts and late nights of the past three weeks had been worth the effort.

She said the modern design of their shop will allow the jewellery and other items to shine.

"We wanted something light and bright which is lovely," she said.

"And we have gone for practical cabinetry which is flood-resistant and can be wiped down if needed," she said.

As Ms Pinkerton walked around the almost-completed shop, she said how thrilled the team were about showing their wonderful customers the result of all their hard work.

"We are getting really excited now about our re-opening next week and have lots of specials planned," she said.

"We look forward to welcoming back our customers who have been really supportive and they can check out what we have to offer online."

It's been a busy time for the pair who undertook a significant renovation back in 2016.

But just a few months later, a metre of water surged through their shop during the devastating March 2017 floods and all their hard work was ruined.

Since then, the pair have been planning their grand refurbishment, which Ms Pinkerton said has helped them maintain a sense of optimism.

Ms Pinkerton said on their opening week they will have a series of exciting events and she urged all their customers to check out their website at https://www.lismorejewelcentre.com.au/grand-reopening-lismore-jewel-centre.html.

