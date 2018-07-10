Grand Masters of hockey

SPANISH MAIN: Northern Rivers hockey players Gloria McPherson, Helen Rankin Jarvie, Tracey Makings and Janis Hutton are off to Spain to represent Australia.

SPANISH MAIN: Northern Rivers hockey players Gloria McPherson, Helen Rankin Jarvie, Tracey Makings and Janis Hutton are off to Spain to represent Australia. Shez Napper

A MOTHER-daughter combination is part of a four player squad from the Northern Rivers off to compete in the Grand Master Hockey World Cup in Spain later this month.

Northern Star Hockey Club player Janis Hutton, 69, Tracey Makings 46, and her mother Gloria McPherson, 71, will join Ballina Hockey Club's Helen Rankin Jarvie, 52, in Barcelona to do battle for glory.

The fit and feisty women are part of the Australian Hockey Squad which is sending eight men's and seven women's age team divisions.

And it's a serious business.

In case anyone has ideas they will be lounging about enjoying tapas and sherry, Hutton said each of the four Far North Coast Hockey players has been on a tough training schedule ahead of the highly competitive event.

"The fitness program provided to players is very strict,” she said.

"It has defined skills and sprint times which we must complete and send to the coaches each fortnight.”

Hutton said some of the toughest competition would come from the UK teams England and Aliance.

"Spain, Netherlands and Scotland will be hard to beat,” she said.

"And New Zealand is very, very strong with teams in nearly all age divisions.”

McPherson said she was thrilled be selected in the Over 60s.

She started when she was at school and has more than half a century of expertise to call on.

"I think with this team I will be in the attack-mid, the old right inner position,” she said.

"With the competition, I believe England are playing very well ...Netherlands will be hard to beat (too).”

McPherson said her daughter's age division had at least 12 teams in it.

"Helen is playing in the Over 45s and they have a very tough pool there,” she said.

Hutton said Rankin Jarvis was a strong player.

"Helen has been playing since she was 12 and made her debut in the Australian team in 2008,” she said.

"She has been playing for Australia every year since so this is her 11th year.”