Grand marshall is in the House

ACTION PACKED: Lismore Speedway fans can watch current Australian Production Sedan Champion Joel Berkley in action at an event where former racing star David House will be grand marshall. Photo: Alistair Brightman

THE man who won the very first East Coast Grand National way back in 1975, David House, will be grand marshal for the 2020 running of the annual eponymous event on Saturday night at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway.

It will be a very special occasion as House returns to the venue that gave him one of his greatest sedan victories.

It's all part of a big double header fixture which will also be highlighted with the running of the Racing Sedans Australia (RSA) Junior Sedan National Championship.

Defending RSA titleholder Josh Boyd has since moved into Street Stocks leaving the junior title vacant for 2020. RSA officials have received more than 20 entries for the class which caters for 10-17-year-old drivers.

The appearance by House generates memories of the inaugural Uniroyal East Coast Grand National which is still mentioned in glowing terms by long time followers who have described the event as a race that will forever be remembered.

It was a titanic battle at the head of the field between House and Lismore Speedway's favourite son, the late, great Grenville Anderson, who was runner-up.

"To have David House as our Grand Marshal is a great honour," Lismore speedway promoter David Lander said.

"I have been promoting here for a number of years now and whenever I talk to people about the history of this venue, one of the names that always crops up is David House and especially that first 1975 East Coast Grand National."

Meanwhile, the modern era race will be run as a Production Sedan event and Lismore Automobile Club currently have 41 nominations.

The entry list is headed by current Australian Production Sedan Champion Joel Berkley.

A retro XU1 Holden Torana replica owned by Terry Osmond will make a special appearance on race night and it's the same model House drove to victory all those years ago.

A display, organised by the Lismore Automobile Club, will feature a sausage sizzle as well as the cars and the stars - including the Osmond retro XU1 Holden Torana. David House will attend in addition to some of the current Production Sedan drivers.

The display will be held at 27/35 Ballina Road, Lismore (opposite City Hall) Saturday 9am to 11am.