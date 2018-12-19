Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Some junior basketball finals action at the Lismore basketball stadium on Monday night.
Some junior basketball finals action at the Lismore basketball stadium on Monday night. Contributed
Sport

Grand finals at Lismore courts

by Nathan Darby
18th Dec 2018 11:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THIS week is the culmination of a huge season of basketball in the Lismore local competitions with grand finals being held in all grades and divisions.

Monday saw the Junior League finals. In the Under-12s girls division the Rebounding Raptors 1 battled with the Dunking Dingoes 2 side.

The Dingoes came away with a hard-fought win. This season has seen an increase in numbers with girls, particularly in this age group, allowing a girls grand final to be staged for the first time in years.

In the boys Under-12s it was the Giant Goannas 2 up against the Slamming Sharks 2.

These two sides have had close games all season and always put on a great show for the magnitude of parents that come along.

The grand final was no different with the game going back and forth with the Giant Goannas proving too tough on the day.

Our Under-15 division has been one of the most competitive and the final was a cracker with the Dunking Dingoes against the Slamming Sharks 2.

Both sides had beaten each other during the regular season and the game went down to the final possession where the Sharks were able to squeak out a one point win.

In the Under-18s division it was the Goannas and the Sharks vying for the silverware.

Both teams had played great during the season and had big wins in the semi-finals.

The final was a great game with plenty of fast break baskets and long range shooting with the Sharks getting the victory.

In games tonight it will be the men's competition grand finals in A and B grades at the Lismore Basketball Stadium.

B Grade sees the Fakers taking on the Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors had to battle through overtime to snatch a one point victory in the semi- final to make it to the big show.

The Fakers are a great story, a team that have really turned their fortunes around and are now an ultra competitive team and difficult match up for whoever they play.

In A Grade it is the Boogie Knights against the Gamblers.

Every time these teams match up it is a close and physical battle.

B Grade tips off at 6pm and A Grade at 7pm.

Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Meatworks blames 'worldwide crash' for $7 million loss

    premium_icon Meatworks blames 'worldwide crash' for $7 million loss

    Business THE loss was reported to NCMC shareholders at its recent annual general meeting and is down from a profit of $1.06 million for the previous financial year.

    • 19th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Dying woman's carer in court over medical cannabis 'breach'

    premium_icon Dying woman's carer in court over medical cannabis 'breach'

    Crime He acquired a larger amount of the drug because he was travelling

    • 19th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    Delay in killer's manslaughter sentencing

    premium_icon Delay in killer's manslaughter sentencing

    Crime The man won't be sentenced until the new year

    • 19th Dec 2018 12:00 AM
    New owners for iconic Ballina hotel

    premium_icon New owners for iconic Ballina hotel

    Business Couple will "do the right thing by the building, the community”

    • 19th Dec 2018 12:00 AM

    Local Partners