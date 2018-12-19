Grand finals at Lismore courts

Some junior basketball finals action at the Lismore basketball stadium on Monday night.

Some junior basketball finals action at the Lismore basketball stadium on Monday night. Contributed

THIS week is the culmination of a huge season of basketball in the Lismore local competitions with grand finals being held in all grades and divisions.

Monday saw the Junior League finals. In the Under-12s girls division the Rebounding Raptors 1 battled with the Dunking Dingoes 2 side.

The Dingoes came away with a hard-fought win. This season has seen an increase in numbers with girls, particularly in this age group, allowing a girls grand final to be staged for the first time in years.

In the boys Under-12s it was the Giant Goannas 2 up against the Slamming Sharks 2.

These two sides have had close games all season and always put on a great show for the magnitude of parents that come along.

The grand final was no different with the game going back and forth with the Giant Goannas proving too tough on the day.

Our Under-15 division has been one of the most competitive and the final was a cracker with the Dunking Dingoes against the Slamming Sharks 2.

Both sides had beaten each other during the regular season and the game went down to the final possession where the Sharks were able to squeak out a one point win.

In the Under-18s division it was the Goannas and the Sharks vying for the silverware.

Both teams had played great during the season and had big wins in the semi-finals.

The final was a great game with plenty of fast break baskets and long range shooting with the Sharks getting the victory.

In games tonight it will be the men's competition grand finals in A and B grades at the Lismore Basketball Stadium.

B Grade sees the Fakers taking on the Road Warriors.

The Road Warriors had to battle through overtime to snatch a one point victory in the semi- final to make it to the big show.

The Fakers are a great story, a team that have really turned their fortunes around and are now an ultra competitive team and difficult match up for whoever they play.

In A Grade it is the Boogie Knights against the Gamblers.

Every time these teams match up it is a close and physical battle.

B Grade tips off at 6pm and A Grade at 7pm.