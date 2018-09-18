Grand final wins for SCU

SOUTHERN Cross University has won two grand finals in the Football Gold Coast Junior Premier League to go with the three Championship titles already secured this season.

All four sides competing for Southern Cross University made it through to their respective grand finals played at the Croatian Sports Centre on the Gold Coast last weekend.

The teams represent the region and the Liverpool Academy based at the SCU Football Centre in Lismore.

It is only the second year SCU has entered sides giving talented young players the opportunity to test themselves against strong opposition over the course of a season.

The boys 12's showed great heart to come from a goal down with two second half goals from Hugo McAteer and Cooper Lamb securing SCU's first ever grand final win 2-1.

In extremely wet conditions the following day the 13's and 14's boys lost their finals going down 3-0 and 2-0 respectively. Despite losing on the day both had strong seasons.

Unfortunately matches were then suspended due to the condition of the pitch with the remaining junior finals rescheduled.

Southern Cross University 15's were asked to play their grand final against Runaway Bay at Kingscliff on Monday night last week.

After going behind to a penalty goal in the first half. Southern Cross hit back through Harry Stobbart immediately from the restart before two second half goals to star striker Theo Clarke secured a memorable win for the Northern NSW side.

Academy technical director James Gow believes this shows the progress both players and coaches have made over the two years since the program commenced.

"We have built well on the foundations we set last season and it is very pleasing to see the developments our young players have made,” Gow said.

"We are very fortunate to have a team of coaches and backroom staff who put huge effort in each week to push and drive our players forward; and the performances on the park this season have truly demonstrated the value of that.

"Congratulations to all involved.”

The combination of the SCU, Liverpool Football Club and a group of dedicated local people has created a soccer program with more than 200 players involved each week.