Grand final time for wingless sprintcars

BIG RACE: Brad Claridge will share the upfront starting position with tournament leader Jason Jolley in the 30-lap Grand Final of the Lismore Workers Club Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series.

BIG RACE: Brad Claridge will share the upfront starting position with tournament leader Jason Jolley in the 30-lap Grand Final of the Lismore Workers Club Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series. Tony Powell

IT ALL comes down to one race in the ultimate winner take all contest at Castrol Edge Lismore Speedway on Saturday night.

It's the grand final of the Lismore Workers Club - Wingless Sprintcar Driver to America series.

Although leading for the latter half of the series points rounds, Jacob Jolley, despite his comfortable advantage in the standings, can still be beaten for the air ticket.

The season points are really only a qualification into the grand final and a new one-race competition is the final determining factor in which the driver who gets to the chequered flag first gets the air ticket.

Jolley does have the decided advantage as he is starting at the head of the field on the pole position, as series point leader, but he has to win the race over the 30 laps.

"Jolley has been the points pacesetter for at least the second half of the series and he has earned the right to start at the front of the field, but he still needs to get the job done in the main event,” promoter David Lander said.

The closest in points to him are Brad Claridge, currently placed second in the standings, and Michael Butcher who is in third spot on the competition table.

For Jolley it's the biggest challenge of the season, especially as he is recovering from a hand injury following a crash at a recent Lismore meeting.

He is returning to complete fitness and will be ready to give it his best shot. He already has one hand on the air ticket but there is still work to do.

The entry list is impressive and contains all of the major contenders that will ensure the 2018-19 season of the Driver to America series is a hard-fought final.

AMCA nationals, production sedans, national four cylinder sedans, junior sedans and street stocks will also run.