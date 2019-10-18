Grandparents bond with preschoolers over books

CELEBRATE: Take the time to celebrate your children's special grandparents next week at the Lismore and Goonellabah libraries.

TAKE the time to celebrate your children's special grandparents next week at our local libraries.

Grandparents Day is being celebrated in all the Lismore area library preschool sessions for a whole week, from October 21 to 25.

Area librarian Lucy Kinsley said the events will provide grandparents and grandchildren alike with special moments and memories.

"Grandparents Day has been celebrated in Lismore and Goonellabah Library preschool programs for some years now," Ms Kinsley said.

"The social experiment that was filmed for ABC TV's popular documentary Old People's Home for 4 Year Olds, clearly illustrated the benefits of interaction between the older and younger generations.

"Our Grandparents Day celebrations promote this wonderful interaction and highlight the importance of older people in children's lives."

Lismore Library

Combined Baby and Toddler Time with morning tea on October 21.

Grandfriends Storytime on October 23 and 24.

Goonellabah Library

Combined Baby and Toddler Time with morning tea on October 25.

Grandfriends Storytime on October 22.

"We want everyone with young children to get involved in our Grandparents Day events," Ms Kinsley said. "Bring along your grandparents or special older people and have some fun.

"All our Grandfriends events begin at 10.30am and you do not have to be a library member to attend."

You can find these events and other information phone the library on 6621 2464.