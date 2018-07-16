Grainery closes its doors

ICONIC Murwillumbah business The Grainery has closed after more than 25 years.

Store management said the massive antique and collectables store, which has been on the market on and off over the past five years, finally shut its doors for good last weekend.

The Grainery had become somewhat of an icon in Murwillumbah, filled with classic cars, antique chandeliers and other unique collectables.

Owner Michael Parker, who is now in his 80s, opened the business 25 years ago to store his vintage cars and other antiques.

Before he took it over, the building was set to be demolished, but was restored by Mr Parker and has since been heritage listed.

But after years of trying to get someone to take over the business, Mr Parker decided it was time to let it go.

"Michael was hoping someone would come along and keep it going, but the building had been up for sale for a year," store management said.

"The real estate agent said they would have a better chance at trying to sell it empty. People would often come to look and get overwhelmed as it's just chock-a-block.

"There's a lot of history here, the thing people know Michael for is he has a polyphon which was made in 1882, it's like a jukebox, you wind a handle and put a penny in and it plays music.

"Everyone that came through got to hear that."

Store management said they were currently in negotiations with a company to auction off the old building and said they would like to thank the Murwillumbah community for "all of its support over the years".

"There has been a lot of community support, it's kept the business running and made the store an icon to the community," they said.

"We had a lot of support once everyone found out we were shutting for good, it was just fantastic and we're really grateful."