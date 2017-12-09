Grafton's got jacarandas... what should Lismore have?

Lismore City Council is calling on its residents to provide some feedback on what should be come the towns signature tree.

YOU can have your say on what species of tree should feature as Lismore's signature tree.

The concept of a signature tree for the city was originally proposed by the ABC's gardening expert Phil Dudman and was adopted by Lismore City Council February this year.

The tree is hoped to beautify the city and act as a tourist attraction, much like Grafton's jacaranda.

It also fits in well with Lismore's name, which comes from the Gaelic Lios Mor, meaning 'great garden'.

A series of suitable species have been chosen from Council's Street Tree Masterplan, and Lismore residents are now being asked to vote on their preferred tree.

The options proposed are:

Illawarra flame tree (Brachychiton acerifolius)

Tree waratah (Alloxylon Flammeum)

Hoop pine (Araucaria cunninghamii)

Silky oak (Grevillea robusta)

Coolamon tree (Syzygium moorei)

Council's sssets manager Scott Turner said people can also provide feedback on where they would like to see the trees planted via an interactive online mapping tool.

"We would like people to rank in order of preference the tree they think Lismore should have as its signature tree, and then tell us where they should be planted," Mr Turner said.

"We have a new online consultation hub called Your Say Lismore, which makes a community consultation such as this easy and effective."

Residents have until January 15 to vote for their favourite signature tree. The results will be reported to the council in early 2018 for a final decision.

To provide feedback, visit www.yoursay.lismore.nsw.gov.au.