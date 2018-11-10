Grafton boxer ready to 'cut down' state title opponent

BOXING: The nervous energy was radiating from Grafton boxer Adam Stowe, and it is just the way he likes it.

The 32-year-old southpaw will head into the biggest fight of his professional career tonight, as he battles for the NSW League Boxing light heavyweight state title against Mitchell Whitelaw.

It will also double as a chance for redemption for Stowe, who recorded his only professional loss against Whitelaw a year ago at Yamba.

But that was Stowe's first fight in more than eight years, and after four subsequent wins, he is ready to make amends at Tweed Seagulls Club tonight.

"The nerves are there, but they are there going into every fight,” Stowe said.

"I love feeling the nerves. Weirdly the nerves actually work to calm me down. It reminds me just how much each fight means to me. If you don't have nerves, you aren't human.

"I hate losing and I am determined to rectify the result from the last time. It still hurts, and there is always that thought nagging me to avenge the loss.”

The heavy hitter, who splits his training time between Grafton Amateur Boxing Club and PowerBoxing on the Gold Coast, has earned a reputation of going after the body in his bouts and this fight will be no different.

"He is a very defensive guy, he has that long reach, but I just need to stay on him for eight rounds,” he said.

"I need to make sure I keep my movement up in the ring, I need to come at him from different angles.

"I am going to chop him down, start in at his body. That is where it hurts. It comes with experience; a tree can't stand without its roots and the same goes for boxers.”

Stowe has put in the work ahead of the title opportunity, training in the gym six days a week before also putting in time sparring in the ring.

He will also get his first opportunity to fight at his optimal weight, which has meant the fighter is not having to endure a massive weight cut just to make it to the ring.

"I honestly feel better than I ever have physically wise,” he said. "Cutting weight can be such a draining prospect both physically and mentally. With a long title fight (eight rounds) I'm going to need all the extra energy I can get.”

The fight will be the semi main event of the Boxingmania 4 fight night hosted by Kingscliff Boxing Stables and Dragonfire Promotions. It will be available as a pay-per-view event on Fite TV.

One of Stowe's sparring partners, and Yamba native, Troy Harding will also fight on the undercard as he squares off against Sunshine Coast pugilist Dylan Smith.

Harding is also coming off a strong win when he was handed a unanimous victory against Stuart Stokes at the Clash on the Clarence pro-am fight night in Grafton in September.

Stowe said watching his good mate throw hands earlier in the night would only fire him up for his own bout.

"It really pumps me up watching Troy go to work,” he said. "He is a classy fighter who can box with the best of them but he also doesn't mind a bit of a brawl. It will be great.”