Graduation ceremonies and classes back for SCU students

SCU GRADUATION In 2015 a street procession of Southern Cross University students walked through Lismore ahead of their graduation ceremony.

Southern Cross University is bringing back graduation ceremonies in 2021 to enable students to mark their academic achievement with friends and family.

But while ceremonies have been locked-in for the Gold Coast, Coffs Harbour and Sydney, it is not yet clear whether the same can be said for SCU's Lismore campus.

A spokesman for SCU said the university would investigate the possibility of holding a COVID-19 safe live graduation ceremony in Lismore in the second half of 2021.

The first will be on the Gold Coast on February 12 and 13, then in Sydney on May 15 and Coffs Harbour in June 26.

SCU Vice President, Operations Allan Morris said the graduations will allow students to mark their academic achievement with friends and family.

Students who had postponed ceremonies in 2020 will be able to join the 2021 events which will go ahead under existing COVID-19 restrictions.

"(These will) allow as many graduates as possible to attend the ceremonies at the venues," he said.

"Staff will be invited to watch a live stream of each of the ceremonies."

Mr Morris said also in 2021, SCU will welcome students back to campuses on March 1 for tutorials and practical lessons, but most lectures will remain online.

He said COVID-safe preparations are underway and both students and staff will need to comply with certain precautions, such as observing social distancing, registering their attendance on campus each day and practising additional hand hygiene and sanitisation.

"Southern Cross has always and will continue to put the health and safety of our students and staff as our first priority," Mr Morris said.

He said Orientation (February 22 to 26) for new students will take a different format this year as online information will be paired with small-group campus tours given by current students who will be on hand to show new students the ropes and get them settled in.

"We know that Orientation is an important part of any new student's journey and being able to welcome people in person again is fantastic," said SCU Orientation Manager, Penny Leonard.

"We'll be offering campus tours as part of the Orientation week with special COVID-safe provisions in place, including mandatory booking times and the use of the ServiceNSW app so we can contact trace people if we need to."

