Graduates are staying in the country

LIVELIHOOD AND LIFESTYLE: Many of the 2016 graduates from the Lismore campus of Southern Cross University will look for a career in a regional area. Sharlene King

NEARLY three-quarters of undergraduate and more than half of postgraduate students who attended Southern Cross University have chosen to work in the country rather than the city.

A new study revealed seven in 10 regional university graduates work outside of metropolitan areas.

It found 73per cent of undergraduate and 57per cent of postgraduate students from SCU decided to seek careers in rural or regional areas.

The study also revealed universities spent $1.59 billion a year and students spent $480 million in regional areas with campuses.

The report was prepared for the Regional University Network by the Centre for Policy Studies and Nous Pty Ltd.

SCU vice-chancellor CU Adam Shoemaker said the report confirmed what he and his colleagues in Lismore already know - top regional universities attract top staff and students and have a great deal to offer their neighbouring and wider communities.

Mr Shoemaker said one of the reasons SCU was such a success was its ability to listen to industry and offer courses and graduates who are ready to make a positive difference in their chosen fields.

"It's about both retention and attraction of students, staff and workers,” he said.

"When you look at the health industry, there's the Lismore Base, Byron Bay and new Tweed Hospitals and lots of opportunities for work in health care across this region and I'm sure there are people who would come from cities here for a good life and livelihood.”

The Rural Universities Network study found by comparison, only 23per cent of employed graduates - either undergraduate or postgraduate level - from non-RUN universities worked in regional Australia.

Mr Shoemaker said this demonstrates the significant role RUN member universities play in supplying skilled employees to regional Australia.

He said because regional universities keep graduates in the regions and employ highly skilled staff, communities such as the Northern Rivers benefit.

"Because of the number of organic and biodynamic producers in the region, we are scoping a new graduate diploma in organic nutrition,” he said.

"Our ears are always open to new opportunities.”