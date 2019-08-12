Menu
IS THIS CASINO OR CASABLANCA?: Helen and David Blackman try the new
IS THIS CASINO OR CASABLANCA?: Helen and David Blackman try the new "Not So Graceful” cocktail by Grace O'Brien. Susanna Freymark
Grace's new zingy cocktail is Not So Graceful

Susanna Freymark
by
12th Aug 2019 5:52 PM
WHEN 23 year old Grace O'Brien was urged by her bar boss to come up with a cocktail she sought advice from her favourite books Tequila Mockingbird and Dear God, It's Me, Margarita.

She came up with a reinvented re-branded cocktail using vodka, Midori and frozen watermelon called it the Not So Graceful.

In the name of research, we gave Grace's refreshing cocktail a try for $14.

It was very refreshing, zingy, not too sweet, simple yet striking and would be easy to drink too many.

Grace's god parents, Helen and David Blackman from Casino sing the praises of their bookish god-daughter.

On the first day of selling the cocktail, Grace was thrilled to sell seven.

Grace O'Brien who works behind the bar at the Casino RSM Club has re-invented a cocktail and called it Not So Graceful.
Grace O'Brien who works behind the bar at the Casino RSM Club has re-invented a cocktail and called it Not So Graceful. Susanna Freymark

She is getting quicker at blending and making the Not So Graceful.

"On busy nights, it's hectic making complicated cocktails,” Grace said.

The Not So Graceful is a winner then for both bar staff and the customer.

Serve up another one, Grace.

Grace O'Brien has reinvented a cocktail and called it
Grace O'Brien has reinvented a cocktail and called it "Not So Graceful”, available for $14 at Casino RSM Club. Susanna Freymark
