Grace's new zingy cocktail is Not So Graceful

IS THIS CASINO OR CASABLANCA?: Helen and David Blackman try the new "Not So Graceful” cocktail by Grace O'Brien. Susanna Freymark

WHEN 23 year old Grace O'Brien was urged by her bar boss to come up with a cocktail she sought advice from her favourite books Tequila Mockingbird and Dear God, It's Me, Margarita.

She came up with a reinvented re-branded cocktail using vodka, Midori and frozen watermelon called it the Not So Graceful.

In the name of research, we gave Grace's refreshing cocktail a try for $14.

It was very refreshing, zingy, not too sweet, simple yet striking and would be easy to drink too many.

Grace's god parents, Helen and David Blackman from Casino sing the praises of their bookish god-daughter.

On the first day of selling the cocktail, Grace was thrilled to sell seven.

She is getting quicker at blending and making the Not So Graceful.

"On busy nights, it's hectic making complicated cocktails,” Grace said.

The Not So Graceful is a winner then for both bar staff and the customer.

Serve up another one, Grace.