Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Ambulance Service FILE IMAGE.
Queensland Ambulance Service FILE IMAGE. Michael Marston - ePixel Images
News

Gracemere crash causes long delays as road closed

18th Jan 2019 2:39 PM | Updated: 3:03 PM

1.30PM: EMERGENCY services are still at the scene of a crash in Gracemere which has caused major traffic delays.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Police Service crews are at the scene of the two vehicle crash on Lawrie St, Gracemere.

Lawrie St was closed in both directions at 12.50pm to extricate a person from one of the vehicles.

A QFES spokesperson said the person was not trapped in the car, but paramedics needed better access.

editors picks tmbbreakingnews
Rockhampton Morning Bulletin

Top Stories

    PHOTOS: Skipper of capsized boat may face hefty fine

    premium_icon PHOTOS: Skipper of capsized boat may face hefty fine

    News POLICE said two men were lucky to escape unhurt after their boat overturned on the Ballina bar this morning, but the skipper could be in a bit of trouble.

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    Witnesses sought after couple hit by car at Ballina

    News One woman was seriously injured in the incident

    10 family-friendly things to do this week

    premium_icon 10 family-friendly things to do this week

    Whats On From a brick event to the Wizard of Oz

    • 18th Jan 2019 2:51 PM
    Toxic, contaminated soil to be removed after landslide

    premium_icon Toxic, contaminated soil to be removed after landslide

    News Landslide reveals contaminated soils on large block of land

    • 18th Jan 2019 2:45 PM