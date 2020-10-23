Menu
Lismore CBD will soon have better broadband services.
News

Grab a byte of brekkie, learn about Lismore’s ‘fibre zone’

David Kirkpatrick
23rd Oct 2020 12:00 PM
LISMORE businesses wanting to jump on a good, fast and affordable broadband deal, to lead them out of the COVID-19 gloom, might want to attend an information brekkie on October 28.

RDA Northern Rivers, Lismore City Council and NBN Co are co-hosting the event to discuss details of the NBN Business Fibre Zone being created in Lismore.

Lismore is one of 85 regional centres NBN Co recently announced would get one of these Business Fibre Zones.

But what are they?

Firstly, these zones are supposed to get the same premium-grade services and the same wholesale prices as those in our biggest cities.

Businesses within these zones could see Enterprise Ethernet pricing reduced by up to 67 per cent.

Enterprise Ethernet promises prioritised traffic and better upload and download wholesale speeds from 10Mbps to close to 1Gbps.

Once finished, these zones are expected to link up more than 700,000 business premises Australia wide.

It's part of a $700 million package of initiatives over the next three years designed to support business innovation, productivity and growth.

The initiatives recognise the growing importance of online collaboration and cloud-based productivity tools for businesses.

The information breakfast will be held at Lismore City Hall on Wednesday, October 28 from 7.30am.

While attendance will be free, because of room capacity, numbers will be limited.

Express your interest to attend via email to input@rdanorthernrivers.org.au

