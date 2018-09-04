GPS Rugby: Ipswich gain in defeat

Ipswich Grammar player Kalani Thomas runs the ball against Churchie on August 18. (AAP image, John Gass)

VETERAN coach Steve Nance believes his plucky Ipswich Grammar side has found the formula to upset the march of The Southport School to the GPS schools rugby premiership.

TSS 48 d IGS 38

The Ipswich boys led 14-0 early and a rousing six-try display forced TSS to dig deep again for their seventh straight win.

"We ran their big blokes ragged, and they certainly have some in the pack, but just as important was how good we were with chopping them down in defence," Nance said.

"It was a terrific performance from our boys, the best of the year."

Ronan Kapi is having a mighty season for TSS. Picture: Glenn Hampson

It was still a sign of their composure to deal with all hurdles that TSS found a way to overturn a 26-12 halftime deficit just as they rallied well when behind against Brisbane Grammar.

The Nance formula will get its test on Saturday week because undefeated Nudgee College have the quick striking backs to follow a similar template plus bigger forwards than Ipswich.

IGS centres Jordan Carriera and Clyde Rapilla were excellent and Year 10s Ben Murphy stepped up.

For TSS, two-try outside centre Ronan Kapi continued his standout season while high workrate hooker Boyd Radel and hat-trick winger Hamish Roberts were big factors in the rally.

Churchie 42 d TGS 21

Angus Ogilvie and Will MacPherson drove the dominant Churchie pack which took charge on the visit to Toowoomba.

Backrower Ogilvie's leg-drive for his try was typical of Churchie's excellence close to the tryline while two-try fullback Wayne Bilston finished a fine long-range strike started by hooker Aidan King.

Fly half Toby McGovern, in his initial start for the Firsts, relished the platform.

Tom Mooney halfback No. 9 Brisbane Grammar. Picture: AAP image, John Gass

BSHS 29 d BGS 21

Fly half Moses Jones, the younger brother of Quade Cooper, led State High to a controlled victory with a 29-7 start.

Lock Zeph Tuinona's all-round lineout-grabbing, ball-running and tackling display was the core of the winning pack. For Grammar, centre Daejarn Asi was named their player of the match.

Nudgee College 47 d BBC 12

The return of influential prop Phransis Siaosi was a major positive for Nudgee College.

BBC's early 5-0 lead was overturned when a big tighthead scrum win by Nudgee generated a chance so well-balanced fly half Reesjan Pasitoa could shrug his way through the defence for a try.

Winger Trezman Banjo cut infield nicely on two occasions to set up tries.

For BBC, fullback Jack Bowyer set up the second of the Shayden Stevens' tries.

Nudgee no. 11. Trezman Banjo set up two tries. Picture: AAP/Image Sarah Marshall

ROUND 8

■ Churchie v Nudgee College

■ Terrace v Ipswich Grammar

■ State High v BBC

■ Brisbane Grammar v Toowoomba Grammar

Bye: The Southport School

LEADING POINTSCORERS

116: Campbell Parata (TSS)

72: Reesjan Pasitoa (NC)

60: Jangala Bennet (NC)

44: Daejarn Asi (BGS)

LEADING TRYSCORERS

12: Jangala Bennet (NC), 8: Shayden Stevens (BBC), 7: Ronan Kapi (TSS), 6: Jack Howarth (BBC), Trezman Banjo (NC), Reno Gerrard (TSS)

GPS RUGBY POINTS TABLE (after round 7)

P W D L B +/-Pts

The Southport School 7 7 0 0 0 191 14

Nudgee College 6 6 0 0 1 206 12

Churchie 6 5 0 1 1 41 10

Brisbane Boys' College 6 4 0 2 1 18 8

Brisbane State High 6 2 0 4 1 -74 4

Ipswich Grammar 6 1 0 5 1 -111 2

Brisbane Grammar 7 1 0 6 0 -54 2

Gregory Terrace 6 1 0 5 1 -38 2

Toowoomba Grammar 6 1 0 5 1 -179 2